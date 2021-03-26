Horacio Villalobos – The News of Chihuahua – Between the lines

The news that Horacio Villalobos was leaving the television program “Venga La Alegría” after serving a year as a host along with other personalities such as Flor Rubio and Brandón Peniche, put his followers expectant of new news and generated controversy about his fate.

Although the presenter clarified that it was a pause while recording a movie, the announcement that other of his companions such as Peniche and Kristal Silva will also be absent fueled speculation that they would all go to their competition’s television station. Villalobos denied it.

“I don’t even go back to Televisa on drugs, never! Kristal is going to “Survivor”, Brandón is going to a movie and I am happy with life working at TV Azteca and very happy at Venga La Alegría, I took advantage of the fact that I had vacations and asked for a leave of absence, “said Villalobos in an interview.

In recent days, the actor also became a trend on Twitter after he was accused by Natalia Téllez of being transphobic, for having treated the actress Alejandra Bogue badly. Villalobos defended himself, arguing that he has always supported transgender people and considered it unfair to be singled out for a personal problem he had in the past with a person who happens to be trans.

By: El Universal