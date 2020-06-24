Horacio Villalobos apologizes for his comments but … | Reform

« I will always say what I think, but sometimes, when you say what you think, people are offended. I offer an apology from my heart, » he said in an interview.

Amandititite, Claudia Lizaldi, Polo Morin and Ana de la Reguera have pointed out the communicator for their comments.

The singer, known as « Queen of Anarcocumbia », denounced on Twitter that Villalobos constantly mocked her and that she did not download her from India in the program Desde Gayola (2002-2013).

« It is very difficult (to give a criticism) because people have very thin skin. You have to say things very tactfully and still get offended. The case of Amandititite It was a video that was made more than 10 years ago and was a criticism of show journalism, not her, so much so that at the end of the sketch she ends up humiliating them and sending them to the scrub for abuse.

« It was a criticism of how they manipulate certain entertainment magazines to artists to make them give the note. I understand that her songs are social criticism, I understand perfectly, what happens is that I do not know what happened that she was the one who detonated everything this, « Villalobos said.

After the statements of Amandititite, Morín, actor, reported that there were several weeks in which he was teased about himself and his former relationship.

In addition, he pointed to Villalobos for making homophobic comments on her radio show Shoot Margot, Shoot.

For his part, De la Reguera wrote on his networks that the driver promotes and normalizes misogyny, as well as verbal abuse of women.

Thank you @amandititita for raising your voice and inspiring us. I lived it. He expressed himself with misogynistic and demeaning comments towards my appearance and that of other women also without any consequence. Most concerning is that it is still allowed to be on the air. #HoracioVillalobos pic.twitter.com/CQdhc4rP16 – Ana De La Reguera (@ADELAREGUERA)

June 21, 2020

« What is very curious is that they use words that have another meaning. That is to say, I, regarding the series of Ana de la Reguera (Ana) said that she already looked older and that I did not like the series. I saw a scene where she masturbated and seemed pathetic to me.

« That is not misogyny or anything, it is a criticism of a television series and people who have something with me are being added by some criticism that I have done at the time, but it is a criticism, it has nothing to do with this that they are saying, « he assured.

That they called him a transphobic also seemed ridiculous to Villalobos.

Horacio Villalobos lasted for weeks making fun of me and my ex-relationship, making homophobic comments on his radio show, nicknamed us and ironically inciting homophobia and bullying. https://t.co/pqcE0k3d2H – Polo Morín (@Polo_Morin)

June 20, 2020

« Transphobic of what? If I was the first one who put trans to work on television. Because of a labor problem that I had with a trans person it does not mean that I am transphobic, » he said.

He said that currently it is more difficult to do comedy and that the genre is adapting to the social transformation in which it is lived.

« The humor has also changed due to this political correctness, but my intention was never to offend anyone, it is a way of expressing myself, sometimes it is too overwhelming, but it is not in a personal capacity, it is a criticism of a job, » he said.

SO SAID

« If I offended them, I offer them an apology with all my heart, my intention was not to harm anyone, much less, it was just giving my opinion », Horacio Villalobos, conductor and actor.

