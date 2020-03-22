Horacio Rodríguez Larreta: “We are working very well with the national government and the Buenos Aires government, we are one team”

Horacio Rodríguez Larreta He announced new measures for social, preventive and compulsory isolation in the City of Buenos Aires and during his speech he again highlighted the joint work that the Buenos Aires government is carrying out with the national and Buenos Aires government, in charge of Axel Kicillof.

“We are working very well as a team with the national and provincial government. We are one team. We are in daily contact with all areas. We will continue joint operations every day. We are operating as a single team, “stressed the head of government and clarified: “We have to fulfill our commitment but there is nothing we can do if each of the Argentines does not collaborate”.

Along with the Deputy Chief of Government of the city of Buenos Aires, Diego Santilli, Chief of Cabinet of the City, Felipe Miguel, the Minister of Health, Fernán Quirós and the Minister of Culture, Enrique Avogadro, Larreta announced the Senior Care Program, a volunteer program to assist older adults and other at-risk groups during isolation, an agreement with the Single Union of Workers in Rental and Horizontal Buildings (SUTERH) and the digital platform Culture at Home.

The first is a volunteer program to accompany and support older adults in their daily lives. “It is a moment in which thousands of expressions of solidarity have arisen. From individuals, social organizations, unions, to companies. We have a barrage of calls offering help. We launched the program to channel solidarity aid, “said the head of the Buenos Aires Government.

The program, explained Felipe Miguel, will work in two ways: by telephone and virtual, to provide accompaniment remotely, or with logistical collaboration. From today the call will be open so that volunteers can collaborate with older adults with telephone assistance but also in purchases in pharmacies, local stores, walking their pets and other needs. “Starting Thursday, the campaign will be launched to make all the information available so that our older adults know how to contact the volunteers, preventive attitudes and everything related to the program,” added the Buenos Aires chief of staff.

The call also includes civil society organizations and companies to articulate actions and enhance the resources of each sector. However, those who have traveled abroad, who have been in contact with people exposed to the coronavirus, who have symptoms or belong to populations at risk may not participate in the program. To link volunteers with older adults who require assistance, the City Government will use geolocation tools “to prioritize proximity and thus prevent the movement of people away from home”.

The Buenos Aires government also announced an agreement with SUTERH to Inform consortium managers and building workers on the adoption of measures for cleaning and sanitizing common spaces to prevent contagion. by COVID-19.

The agreement also promotes solidarity actions in building workers. Between them: assist elderly and at-risk people in the purchase of remedies or food to maintain their isolation, supervise the non-use of recreation areas and common spaces of buildings like swimming pools, gyms and SUM, strengthen cleaning in places of intensive use such as elevators, elevator keypads, light switches, door entry systems, railings, door handles, and common locks, ensure compliance with the mandatory quarantine in those who returned from a trip and make complaints in the event that a landlord or tenant does not comply.

In this sense, the City will ask the consortium managers to consider making the worker’s absence time more flexible to allow at least two daily departures to achieve the basic supply of people at high risk.

Finally, the Buenos Aires Ministry of Culture also presented the Culture at Home program. “We know that this situation of isolation is something new for all of us, which already generates anguish and uncertainty for us. But at the same time, We see it as an opportunity to find ourselves and with that time, which suddenly and forcibly allows us to connect with culture, with a book that we left unread, with the family watching a movie or a play, “said Enrique Avogadro. “What this proposal is looking for is that we can all continue to meet through Culture, with the best of public culture, through a digital platform and of course free”.

The Buenosairean government arranged that the contents of the Ministry of Culture be digitized in their different formats (workshops, virtual tours, recitals, concerts, among others), and channel proposals that arise creatively, in solidarity and spontaneously by artists and the public (virtual book clubs, online theater, recitals by Instagram TV, among others) in a unified, online and free programming. It will be divided into five sections: What to do (book or music recommendations, challenges and virtual tours), What to see (movies, recitals, theater), I want to learn (tutorials, workshops or trivia), Cultural kit (archive material classified by genre and discipline, such as podcasts, readings and samples) and Children (music, workshops and theater).