Horacio Gutierrez: The new athlete of EXATLON 5 USA

The closing of week 11 in Exatlon United States was particularly controversial, not only in the fifth season but in the history of the competition, as an unprecedented event happened. Two athletes were expelled and four were suspended for apparently having committed a serious offense that resulted in breach of contract.

The suspended athletes are: Norma Palafox, Eric “Showtime” Alejandro, Rafael Soriano and Octavio “Tavo” Gonzalez. On the other hand, there are two athletes who will not return to the competition because apparently their fault was greater than the rest: Denisse “La Pantera” Novoa and Frank “El Tanque” Beltre. The dream of succeeding in the so-called “Fiercest Competition on the Planet” ended for them.

Injuries continue to leave their mark on Exatlon 5 USA

On April 9, the competition presenter Frederik Oldenburg informed the then participant of Team Contendientes, Cesar Castro, that the hard blow he received on the shoulder and kept him out of the competition arenas for weeks, takes a while recovery that is not in accordance with what is stipulated by the production of the program, so Cesar had to leave Exatlon United States.

But unlike what we have seen with other participants, already on April 11, a special Sunday of fighting for two SUVs, Cesar’s replacement was already on the circuit. It is about Horacio Gutierrez Jr., 23 years old.

Who is Horacio Gutierrez Jr?

Horacio Gutierrez Jr at 23 years old has an important career in the world of sports. The young Mexican is a professional kinesiologist and intercollegiate soccer player. Since his arrival at the competition, Horacio maintained his smile and good attitude, together with an admirable dexterity for a first day at Exatlon USA, so much so that he was about to snatch the SUV from one of the strongest participants, Jeyvier Cintrón, from Team Famosos.

On the Mississippi College website, where Horacio made an indelible mark playing soccer, he explains very clearly his impeccable career in the beautiful game:

“He led two seasons under the tutelage of head coach Schellas Hyndman of Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, Arizona. He participated in nine games during his sophomore year and amassed 457 minutes on the season, including a season-high 90 minutes against UCF. He competed in seven games during his freshman campaign. He was a winner for four years under head coach Alfredo Estrade at El Dorado High School and was elected team captain for his junior and senior seasons. Horacio selected the first team from all the districts and all of the city. “

Horacio arrives at a good time

The arrival of Horacio to Exatlon United States happens at a necessary moment for Team Contendientes, which has had a long losing streak against Team Famosos, who, despite having lost several of their strongest participants, continues unstoppable path to the triumph of the fifth season of the Telemundo network’s star competition program.

