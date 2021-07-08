Horacio Franco asks to educate so as not to discriminate

MEXICO CITY. The Mexican Pied Piper Horacio Franco ensures that there is still a lot of work and struggles in favor of sexual diversity, among them, that between the government and society they take education as a standard to combat all kinds of discrimination due to sexual orientation, gender identity, in addition to racism and classism that prevail in the country.

Much is missing and they are not laws, because they exist to be violated or enforced. It is not laws that have to exist, but education and more education. That is what the government and all the people of sexual diversity have to bet on ”, reiterates the Mexican musician and composer in an interview with Excelsior Digital.

Emphatic, the also activist for the rights of the LGBTQ + community he assures that “if you don’t bet on education, then nothing will ever happen, because we will continue to be a racist, classist, macho, misogynist, anti-gay, homophobic, lesbophobic and transphobic people.”

Horacio Franco, who is the founder of the first baroque orchestra in Mexico and current professor at the National Conservatory of Music, explained that this education must also encompass the LGBTQ + community, in which there is also discrimination among its members.

There is nothing more to educate and educate ourselves in the community, we must not go against any of us, because then it is a great lack of respect for yourself as a minority, “he said.

INCLUSIVE GOVERNMENT

Although Horacio Franco acknowledged that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador “has not been more pro-gay”, the actions he has undertaken, focused on respecting and guaranteeing the human rights of all Mexicans, are inclusive.

Through his actions you will know the governments and López Obrador has been very inclusive, very plural and, above all, very respectful in that sense. On the morning they asked him how he was going to demonstrate, he said that in this country there are freedoms, that everyone can be as they want and can exercise their life as they want; here it is not repressed, it is not prohibited and it is not persecuted ”, he stressed.

Horacio Franco said that there are three key moments that show López Obrador’s support for the LGBTQ + community, the first, when he posed with the gay flag in his closing campaign at the Azteca Stadium, in 2018; the second, upon receiving people from the LGBTQ + community at the National Palace, on May 17, 2019, and finally, the pronouncement on the morning of June 30

These things are enough to say that Andrés Manuel López Obrador is not homophobic and he is not reviling or prohibiting, but at one point it is noticeable that he did not grow up with that, it is not that he constantly pays, but the secretaries who should speak for him and secretaries, such as the head of the Interior, Olga Sánchez Cordero, who is an open and bright mind.

With such a president we can be sure that freedom is guaranteed to us, ”said the musician, who presented his new record material recorded with the Acapulco Philharmonic Orchestra, under the direction of Eduardo Álvarez.

FIGHT FOR WOMEN’S RIGHTS

