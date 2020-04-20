A sad news was revealed this Monday morning. Horacio Fontova died at 73, as confirmed by the Argentine Association of Actors to Teleshow. The Negro, as he was known, died Monday morning at the Finochietto Hospital, where he had been hospitalized for a long time.

He was a singer, musician and composer, he made a generation laugh on television with Jorge Guinzburg, and his illustrations in the magazine El Expreso Imaginario are remembered for their flight. As an actor he won two Martín Fierro with the character of Sonia Braguetti in the program Nothing is worse, one like “Revelation” and another like “Best Comedic Actor”. In 1998 he created and starred in the Delicatessen humor show with the cast of Diego Capusotto, Fabio Alberti and other Argentine humorists, which was broadcast by America TV.

In music, his moment of greatest exposure was with Fontova and his Nephews, in the ’80s, thanks to the song I feel good. However, his career had started before, with bands like Patada de Mosca and Dúo Nagual, and before success he had put together Fontova and La Foca and Fontova Trío. He went through periods in which he investigated Argentine folklore, although his greatest success was achieved with Caribbean rhythms, to which he added his humor.

He also acted in the plays of Porteños, Orquesta de Señoritas, Malos Habitos, among others, and by 2004 he completed the unification of his taste for theater, lyrical music, singing and humor, starring in the zarzuela La corte de Pharaoh playing the character of “El Casto José”, a performance that deserved a nomination for the ACE Awards.7

In movies he starred The return of Peter Cascada and was part of the casts of The Plague, Goodbye dear moon and Whose garter belt is it?. On radio he hosted the program with Pedro Saborido and Coco Sily Barcode on Radio La Red. In 2002 Fontovarios presented a musical and humorous show at the Teatro Ateneo with two invited musicians Liliana Herrero and Daniel Melingo.

With album Fontova-2004-BLACK He obtained the Carlos Gardel 2005 Prize in the category Best Album Artist Song Testimonial, and presented it at the Alvear Theater with José Ríos on bass, Martín González on drums, and guest artists: Lito Vitale, León Gieco, Skay Beilinson, Liliana Herrero, Peteco Carabajal, Liliana Vitale, Martín Bianchedi, Gerardo Gardelín, Richard Nant, Hugo Newman, Daniel Melingo, Daniel Maza, Esteban Morgado and Juan Belvis. In 2005, his first story book, Tempera Mental, was published by Editorial Sudamericana.

In 2006 already with his new band, along with Peteco Carabajal and yours present Peteco-Fontova at La Trastienda. In 2010 he returned to his musical origins and appeared as a soloist, with his Clarita guitar, venturing as always into different musical genres, paying tribute to great authors of universal music and presenting new compositions up to the present day when he is performing his show. Songs from here and there, repertoire that will be part of his next album.

In 2010 he acted in the film Aballay directed by Fernando Spiner and in 2011 in the film Ánima Buenos Aires in the short film directed by Carlos Nine, a feature film directed by María Verónica Ramírez. In 2013 the first Argentine 3D animated film was released, Metegol, directed by Juan José Campanella in which he acted, and edited his second book entitled Human – Zero Human.