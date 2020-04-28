The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, announced this Tuesday at his press conference that he will present the name of Horacio Duarte to the Senate of the Republic, as a proposal to occupy the ownership of the General Administration of Customs, replacing Ricardo Ahued.

“He is going to be in the Senate again and Horacio Duarte, who is an upright man, honest, is going to take over customs, because there we need to face corruption, which is the main problem. We are going to support Horacio Duarte, to clear customs and I get tired of what we are going to do ”, indicated the Mexican president.

With the resignation of the director of Customs of the Tax Administration System on the desk, the López Obrador he described as a “monster with 100 heads” the customs network in Mexico in which there is “a lot of corruption”.

The day before, the version that Ricardo Ahued He would leave the address of the customs office to return to his seat in the Senate, from which he asked for a license to take the commission at the beginning of the six-year term.

“Customs is a problem similar to homicides,” said the president from the National Palace in Mexico City, in the framework of his traditional press conference on April 24.

“In the case of customs, they come clean, because attempts have been made, the customs director so far is a complete people, but it is a monster of customs, with 100 heads. That the customs of Manzanillo, that the customs of Lázaro Cárdenas, that the customs of Tijuana, if I told you … someday I will do it, not now, later, everything that happens, because these acts were becoming customs of immorality, influentialism was gone, but it takes a long time and did not change, the year 2000 was a hoax, they talked about change but it was more of the same or worse, it continued the same, “he said.

On Friday morning, the Secretary of Public Security reported on the status of crime rates and accused that corruption is the main engine of negative statistics, a situation from which customs are not excluded.

“Since when is that (influentialism), the pressure of states to put a close acquaintance to put a director of customs, because all that has to end. It has been difficult, it is what was happening and it has improved a lot in migration and it is going to continue cleaning migration and it is what we are going to continue doing in the SAT. Nothing that ‘I owe taxes but I will not pay, ‘” said the president.

“It takes time, but the cleaning has startedLópez Obrador added.

