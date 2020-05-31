Updated on 05/31/2020 at 17:17

Horacio Calcaterra have the best memory of Mario Salas in Sporting Cristal. For the midfielder in the presence of the Chilean it was helpful and he left teaching, so he wishes him to do well in Lima Alliance.

“I am not worried about your presence in Alianza Lima, to the people who have given you things, I wish you the best. Have a good relationship, I hope you do well, not better than us, but I wish you do very well. ” Horacio Calcaterra in Ovation.

Sporting Cristal now have Roberto Mosquera and Horacio Calcaterra Trust the coach’s job. “I trust him and his coaching staff a lot. We have to do our part and it seems to me that together we can make a good championship, ”he said.

Horacio Calcaterra said he would rule out playing for Lima Alliance or go back to University of Sports if you have to leave a celestial store. “The day that Sporting Cristal doesn’t love me anymore I would have to see other options, but it is very difficult. I would like to stay at the club for my children, but the Alianza and Universitario no longer. ”

He remembered when he had dengue

“He grabbed me at the end of the season with Trade Union, when there were only two dates left (before ‘U’ and Boys). We were doing physical work and I told the technical command that I felt bad and they told me to rest. They gave me painkillers for the body and the next day I wanted to go back to training and again they give me the pain. I went to the hospital and Professor Uribe asked me if I wanted to travel to Lima, but I couldn’t. That night I was hospitalized with my wife and daughter. I will have been 20 days with the pain, first there was the fever and then I couldn’t even train, ”said the midfielder.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO

Jefferson Farfán prepared ceviche and challenged Gastón Acurio

Jefferson Farfán prepared ceviche while recovering from the coronavirus. (Instagram)

IT MAY INTEREST YOU

.