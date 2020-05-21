Horace Grant has defended himself against the accusations made by him Michael Jordan in the Netflix documentary The Last Dance. In it, Jordan accuses Grant of leaking everything that was happening in the Chicago Bulls locker room to journalist Sam Smith, who later wrote in the early 90’s the controversial book The Jordan Rules, which denounces Jordan’s treatment of his colleagues equipment.

«If you hold a grudge, let’s fix this like men. Sam Smith and I are great friends, but I would never talk about what happens in a locker room. He says that I was the sneak, but now, 35 years later, he is the one who says that in his rookie year he entered a room and saw cocaine, women and marijuana, Why did you want to remember that? What did that have to do with anything else? If you call someone a sneak, there you have a sneak, “Grant said.

In addition, Horace Grant reported that some of his statements were cut off: «It is all rancor. He showed it in the documentary: if you say something bad about him, he will cut you off and try to destroy you. 90% of what is said is shit if you compare it to reality, because there are many things that Jordan said about his teammates, that they responded and have been deleted from the final edition of the documentary »he pointed out.

“Jordan felt he could control me, but he was wrong”

Michael Jordan’s former partner criticized his attitude in training: «Jordan felt he could control me, but he was wrong. Whenever he went against me, I turned against him. But Perdue, Kerr or Burrell … See a leader go against those guys the way he was … I understand it in terms of training, but insulting and hitting, that’s not right ».

Finally, Horace Grant assured that The Last Dance could not be considered a documentary: «When a documentary is about a person and that person has the last word about what is going to appear, it is no longer a documentary. It is a narration of what counts. Many things were edited and cut, “he concluded.