Hopium Machina: Hydrogen super berlina and very technological Will it curdle?

The dynamics of the automotive sector it is such that covering the present would be a titanic task. However, from time to time, we must put our focus on certain oddities. We refer, basically, to birth and, of course, the death, from firms that want to revolutionize the sector. We recently told you that MPM Motors had gone up for auction to finally sleep in the cemetery. Now, in his own country, a manufacturer is born: Hopium.

What more curious and “associable” name for a certain stimulating substance? Not? Well, it seems that way, but that’s not where the shots go. If you are curious, the founder of Hopium is the French pilot Olivier lombard. His name may not be familiar to you, but he is the youngest driver to win the 24 Hours of Le Mans in the LMP2 category. Now, under the startup HMC (Hydrogen Motive Company) he wants to manufacture the first French hydrogen sedan: the Hopium Machina.

The Hopium Machina promises 1,000 kilometers of autonomy with a hydrogen charge

And you will wonder What can we expect from the Hopium Machina? Well, for the moment, little, because the photos that you can see serve to shape a prototype of which there are a couple of units. Yes, we are before renderings showing the vehicle which, in theory, will debut in a matter of days. However, their concept is more than interesting, since they have opted for a premium saloon with a hydrogen powered electric powertrain.

The first time we got to see this design was in late 2020, but now we have more details. Its lines are fluid and very aerodynamic, something necessary to achieve the greatest possible autonomy. According to its creators, Powertrain offers 500 hp power which, thanks to three tanks to store hydrogen, can travel up to 1,000 kilometers between refills. And so far we can read, although some data from their tests have already transpired.

Apparently, in the first closed circuit tests It has already exceeded 200 kilometers per hour of maximum speed. All this, following his own path, as Olivier Lombard wants to use his own hydrogen technology. And he would not be in a hurry to finish polishing his development, for this model is not expected to hit the market until 2025. Now, they will introduce the first version, called Alpha 0, and by 2022, the second version should debut: the Alpha 0.

With everything, the firm already admits reservations which aspires to be a benchmark in terms of ecological mobility. At the moment the reservation, to get a unit, is 410 euros. Of course, when this saloon lands on the market, its price will not be so content. Apparently it will be on the 120 thousand euros, something that will position it very high in the market. It will be necessary to see if they are able to maintain the rhythm and “something” does not happen that ends the project.

