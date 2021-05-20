“Hopefully Valladolid will help us this weekend to win”

05/20/2021 at 6:56 PM CEST

Martí Grau

The former Spanish footballer, Iker Casillas, continues to believe in Real Madrid’s chances of lifting the league title. In an interview for the T4 program of Radio Marca, Casillas assures that everything will go through the match between Valladolid and Atlético de Madrid corresponding to the last day of the championship. “Hopefully Real Valladolid help us this weekend to win“.

The former Real Madrid goalkeeper also believes that, as the season began, no one expected that the Merengue club would end on the last day with options to fight for the title. “The end of La Liga is going to be very exciting. Everyone would have signed to reach the last day with this tension and with these nerves“. The Atletico Madrid follow leader with 83 points, although it is very close to Real Madrid, second only two points away, with 81.

Valladolid, meanwhile, reaches the final day in the relegation zone and is forced to win to try to save the category. “We depend on them, they are playing a lot. I wish everyone luck, but let’s see if we have a little more ourselves and win La Liga“.

Defend Zidane

After the fall against Chelsea in the Champions League, all the criticism focused on the French coach. Even so, Casillas believes that given his successful career as a coach, it would not be fair to put the center of the problem in Zidane. “You can’t fault it. What he has achieved is incredible and is available to very few or a single person“The French coach denied the rumors that put him out of the club at the end of the season.

Now within the Real Madrid Foundation, the exporter and legend of the white club recognizes that he feels at home. “I entered at the age of 9 and have been a fan for as long as I can remember. I’ve lived a whole life there“. Iker Casillas believes that this project allows them to help people who are not having a good time on a daily basis.