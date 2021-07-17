hopefully improve in the Silverstone sprint race

Sergio perez will start the sprint race of Grand Prix of Great Britain 2021 from fifth position, right next to his rival in recent races, Lando Norris’s McLaren.

The Red Bull Racing driver was established in fourth position on his first attempt in Q3, seven tenths of a second behind his record. In the final minutes he returned to the circuit with the intention of surpassing Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes located in third. Although his time had improved and he kept him on the second row, an outing on the track led the stewards to erase the record of his final lap.

Pérez was thus with a time of 1m26.844 seconds, 0.710 seconds behind Hamilton, behind the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc which advanced to the top five when the checkered flag fell.

“I went long at Turn 15 and my final lap was erased. Those are the rules, ”said the Mexican in the media area after qualifying on Friday.

“It is not the qualifying I expected with that last lap that they erased us, but fourth position is what we could do,” recalled the Mexican.

Perez got off to a tough start at Silverstone when he was out of the top five in the first free practice. In the first and second qualifying rounds, he was also not in the top four places.

But the Mexican hopes the situation will change in the shortstop on Saturday.

“It will be interesting to see what can happen tomorrow and we look forward to making progress from our position.”

“We hope to be better, I think we can improve a lot with the sprint classification and I think we can do a good job.”

“We should try to make progress and try to get a strong position for Sunday’s important race.”

“We hope tomorrow to be able to extract the most,” concluded the Mexican who is third in the drivers’ cup.

GALLERY: Sergio Pérez at the British GP

