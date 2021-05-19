“Hopefully Griezmann back, but I don’t think Barça wants to get rid of him”

05/19/2021 at 2:33 AM CEST

Drafting

The President of Atlético de Madrid, Enrique Cerezo, spoke in El Larguero about the possibility that Antoine Griezmann will return to the Metropolitan Wanda with the elastic mattress, whenever Barcelona could be considering its sale to ease your economy. Cerezo assured that the French striker “is a magnificent player and I hope he can get him back,” but he was incredulous that Barça would really consider leaving. “Any team would be crazy to have Griezmann,” said the rojiblanco president emphatically.

Two of the current attackers of the athletic team were also mentioned in the conversation: Luis Suárez and João Felix. Cerezo explained that the Uruguayan “has been a blessing” for the club, and expressed his faith that he would stay in Madrid, as he sees him as “happy and happy.” With regard to the young Portuguese, he rejected that there was “no option for him to leave the team”, explained that he still “has to adapt”, and affirmed that he is confident that the Portuguese pearl “will give many afternoons of glory” to Atlético.

The mattress president admitted that the league “has been very long and tough”, and acknowledged that the team had “a small bump from several games”, but assured that they are “back in shape” in time to finish. taking the league title despite opposition from Real Madrid.

Amateur scrolling

On mobilization of rojiblancos supporters to go to Valladolid For the last match of the competition, Cerezo remarked that he trusted the athletic fans, although he asked them to “respect the instructions of Health”, so as not to “do evil” in the Castilian city.

The mayor of Valladolid, Óscar Puente, reported that the city awaits the arrival of Madrid fans “with respect”, and reaffirmed that they trust Pucela “in the responsibility of the fan and in the forces of public order.” Puente explained that they estimate that “about a thousand people” will be displaced, and that there is “planned a device” so that the fans can be safely located “around the stadium” José Zorrilla, where Atlético will try to be crowned league champions and Valladolid will fight to avoid relegation.