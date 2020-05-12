Preliminary study in N.York says mild cases of COVI generate immunity. It would allow people who have passed the disease to lead normal lives without fear of contagion. The study has been published in a preliminary way in MedRxiv and involved fifteen scientists from the prestigious Mount Sinai.

A scientific study from Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, still pending a last review by the scientific community, concludes that the vast majority of mild cases of COVID-19 generate antibodies for a time, which would allow them to live normal lives. people who have passed the disease without fear of contagion.

The study has been published in a preliminary way in MedRxiv and it has involved fifteen scientists from the prestigious Mount Sinai, including the director of the research, the Spanish pathologist Carlos Cordón-Cardó.

Coronavirus immunity: Hopeful study in mild cases

The research was done on 1,434 candidates who had passed the disease or believed they had passed it. “People with confirmed or suspected SARS-CoV-2 infection were examined by PCR to detect the presence of the viral genome and by an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay to detect the presence of antibodies against the SARS-CoV-2 peak,” he explains. the study.

The result was that all but three confirmed SARS-CoV-2 patients, 624 people, “seroconverted to the peak of SARS-CoV-2, while only 37.4% of patients suspected of SARS-CoV-2 seroconverted” .

If we use the first group, those confirmed with the virus, it means that 98% generated antibodies, although it is still unknown for how long. In any case, “PCR positivity was detected up to 28 days after resolution of symptoms.”

Scientists at Mount Sinai have thus come to a conclusion: “The vast majority of COVID-19 confirmed patients seroconvert, potentially providing immunity to reinfection.”

According to the Johns Hopkins University count, more than 4.1 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, while almost 286,000 have died so far from the disease.

