The World Health Organization (WHO) assured that there are hopeful signs in a clinical trial carried out by the United States on the use of Remdesivir to treat patients with Covid-19.

During the conference for inform the situation of the pandemic, the executive director of the organization’s emergency program, Mike Ryan, noted that if successful, the medication will be made available to everyone.

“We will talk to the United States and the pharmaceutical company (producer of the drug) so that it is available if it gives good results,” he said.

He recalled that also said medicine is part of the WHO solidarity trials, which were launched since last March to find an effective treatment against SARS-CoV-2.

On the other hand, before the affirmation by the United States that the virus originated in a laboratory, he stressed that the WHO has not received any information from this nation.

“The WHO has not received any information from the United States with evidence on the origin of the coronavirus. This is still speculation. The evidence we have is that it is of natural origin and we need more information about the intermediary, ”he said.

Last Friday, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the United States authorized the use of the drug Remdesivir as treatment for patients with the new coronavirus.

Although it has not been confirmed as a cure for the condition, it has been shown that can reduce the duration of the disease and be more effective in the preventive stage, according to what was opportunely expressed by Gilead Sciences.

With information from Notimex.