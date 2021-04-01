Hope Solo: “Rapinoe led the team to sign a less equitable agreement”



He only won the World Cup and two Olympic medals.

Photo: Jason Miller / Getty Images

Hope Solo, ex-player of the United States Women’s National Team, accused Megan rapinoe, one of her former colleagues, and an icon in the defense of equal rights, for having led the signing of a less equitable collective agreement that kept them away from equal wages.

Rapinoe, next to the heads of that generation, would have made the decision to sign the collective contract instead of staying in the bid for equal pay that they are still fighting for today.

“Megan led the team to sign the least equitable collective contract. We came so close to achieving equal pay in 2016; They offered it to us, we were about to sign the contract with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission [EEOC]But Megan Rapinoe and the leaders of that team signed a less than equal collective agreement, which is concerning for the class action lawsuit and the fight in general. “

💥Hope Solo blames Megan Rapinoe for unequal pay at Team USA 🇺🇸 The exporter accuses her of leading the signing of a less equitable collective agreement (CBA) in 2016.https: //t.co/TeWb1Ntzmw#USNWT #TeamUSA #HopeSolo #MeganRapinoe #USA pic.twitter.com/71Q33jYZ7T – TUDNRadio (@TudnRadio) April 1, 2021

Currently the dispute continues: the women’s team sued their male counterpart for “gender discrimination.” Rapinoe, the designated one of the day, was a participant in the Equal Pay Day at the White House where she gave a speech. Hope Solo agrees with Megan that President Joe Biden goes “to fight for equal pay; we believed in him four years ago and we believe in him now“.