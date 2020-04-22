It’s hard to know when the Formula 1 season will start. For the French Grand Prix, scheduled for June 26, 27 and 28 on the Paul Ricard circuit, at Le Castellet, the same story: “Today, no one can say if the race weekend will take place on the dates indicated “, warns Eric Boullier, the owner of the Grand Prix of France. Twice a week, from London where he is confined because of the coronavirus, the former “Team Principal” of Lotus or McLaren calls all of his collaborators to consider all the scenarios possible and imaginable.

Open the 2020 Formula 1 season

“We are all in teleworking, he indicates. We discuss between us and with the FOM which manages the commercial interests of Formula 1. We scrutinize the evolution of the epidemic in England (seven teams are based there: Mercedes , Red Bull, McLaren, Renault, Racing Point, Haas and Williams), in Italy (two teams are based there: Ferrari and Alpha Tauri), in Switzerland (Alfa Romeo has its headquarters there) and of course in France? ” If he hopes that the hexagonal Grand Prix will be maintained “because that will also mean that the health situation in Europe will have improved considerably”, in a corner of his head, the Mayenne dreams of being able to open the 2020 F1 season.

For now, the first race is to be held in Canada, but the American continent is currently stricken by the coronavirus epidemic. Numerous cases have been identified in North America, and Justin Trudeau, the Prime Minister of Canada, has asked all non-essential businesses to cease operations. The Gilles Villeneuve circuit is not permanent, it requires quite significant work, which is not the case of the Var route, closed it is true to this day, but which hosts races throughout the year, unlike its counterpart on Notre Dame Island. In this case, the Grand Prix of France could quickly appear at the top of the F1 calendar, and position itself as the Grand Prix for the opening of the 2020 exercise.

Postponement, a possible solution?

All of this remains fiction for now. What is not, however, is the – logical – impact of the coronavirus epidemic on ticketing. “If we compare the current ticket sale compared to last year, it is clear that we are going down. But we were expecting it. People don’t mind this and above all, have no visibility on the future, “says the 46-year-old, before adding” that cancellation insurance is provided when a ticket is purchased “. “In the event that the Grand Prix does not take place or is postponed, the spectator will be reimbursed in full,” he said. Postponing, precisely, is a solution that must be considered.

From a weather perspective, if the race was held in the fall, it would not be a problem. However, there could be another concern, that of the availability of the runway. “The Paul Ricard circuit is one of the tracks, if not the most used in the world. We rent the track. And if we had to postpone the date of the Grand Prix, it could cost us a lot of money,” says Eric Boullier . What about the camera, as it should have been for Bahrain, before the event was completely canceled? A source familiar with the matter assures that this scenario is difficult to envisage since the economic model of the event is based on “ticketing”.