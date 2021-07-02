Hope probe captures the rarest aurora on Mars

These are the best images of the scattered auroras of the red planet. These images from the Hope spacecraft can help us understand how Mars lost its thick atmosphere billions of years ago.

As Mars once had a magnetic field, there are parts of the Martian crust that are still magnetized, hence the phenomenon called discrete aurora occurs over these areas.

The irregular glow of Mars auroras should be visible at night, but It has never been seen in visible light. Hope used his ultraviolet spectrometer to capture the events several times over the past few months. These rare auroras are not linked to solar storms, they only take place in certain areas on the night side.

The snapshots show a ghostly glow known as a discrete aurora. The funny thing is that instead of being close to higher latitudes, like auroras on Earth, They are found in seemingly strange places high above the surface of the red planet. The images were released five months after the United Arab Emirates became the fifth nation to enter the orbit of the red planet.