Football is starting to wake up in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, but the feeling of hope in the teams that started training is mixed with concern that it might be too soon and uncertainty about how to keep players safe.

Bayern Munich athletes return to training 24/04/2020 REUTERS / Andreas Gebert

Paralyzed since mid-March, many European leagues are planning to start over the next two or three months without a crowd, with training starting in Germany and Austria. However, the resumption remains fraught with difficulties.

“There is a huge logistical and medical / scientific issue about testing and protocols, but there is also a social issue,” said Jonas Baer-Hoffmann, secretary general of the global players union, FIFPro.

“We need guidelines and protocols on how to return in a healthy and safe way. Football is a contact sport and we think that very high standards of protection are needed.”

There is also a moral issue. “Are we sending the right message to society and are we encouraging a healthy return to normal life or are we sending a bad signal that football has different rules than the rest of the world?”

On the other hand, the Swiss Football League said that a successful restart, under scientific supervision with a risk management concept, could allow football to “send a signal that it is possible to return to something closer to normal”.

Several leagues around the world have produced a medical training protocol, mostly on similar lines, generally involving thorough testing of players to ensure they are not infected, and dividing teams into groups of six, observing the guidelines for social distance.

However, many details for the resumption of competitions, such as whether the teams would need to be isolated until the end of the league and what happens if a player tested positive, remain unclear.

The German Championship can be the guinea pig, as it is the closest to returning among the major leagues. Like other tournaments, it can only start with a green light from the government.

On Thursday, the Bundesliga said players would be monitored by a team health officer and would undergo regular testing.

Geoff Dreher, an assistant professor at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, said there was little point in restarting if a single case resulted in an entire league being disrupted again, while other questions also needed to be answered.

“If, on the home team, someone gets sick there, what do you do?”, He told .. “If it occurs in the visiting team and they are traveling, how do they respond and return to where they live?”

“Will they be happy with the potential quarantine, with the isolation of friends and family … for a long period of time? That is a big question,” he added.

“If one of my teammates got the virus, can I keep playing? I think the reason we don’t have a lot of ideas about this is because people are (still) trying to answer those questions.”

