Hope is the last thing you lose. Official trailer for ‘The Underground Railroad’

Amazon has released the official trailer for ‘The Underground Railroad’, television adaptation of Colson Whitehead’s novel published in our country by Penguin Random House House under the title of ‘The Underground Railroad’ which will premiere on May 14 on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories around the world.

Oscar winner Barry Jenkins is the main creative responsible for this miniseries, as well as the director of the ten one-hour episodes each of which it consists.

The series chronicles the desperate attempt of Cora Randall to achieve freedom in the South of the United States before the Civil War. After escaping from a Georgia plantation following rumors about an Underground Railroad, Cora discovers not a mere metaphor, but a real railroad full of engineers and conductors, and a secret network of tracks and tunnels under the southern soil.

In the course of her journey, Cora is chased by Ridgeway, a bounty hunter who is obsessed with taking her back to the plantation she escaped from; especially since his mother, Mabel, is the only one he never managed to capture. As she travels from state to state, Cora grapples with the legacy of the mother who abandoned her and her own struggles to make a life she never thought possible a reality.

Thuso Mbedu, Chase W. Dillon and Joel Edgerton as the aforementioned Ridgeway lead a cast that also includes Aaron Pierre, William Jackson Harper, Sheila Atim, Amber Gray, Peter De Jersey, Chukwudi Iwuji, Damon Herriman, Lily Rabe, Irone Singleton , Mychal-Bella Bowman, Marcus Gladney. Jr, Will Poulter and Peter Mullan.

Composer Nicholas Britell and cinematographer James Laxton return to collaborate with director Barry Jenkins after previously collaborating on ‘Moonlight’ and ‘Beale Street Blues’.

In addition to directing, Jenkins also serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Adele Romanski, Mark Ceryak, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Brad Pitt, Richard Heus, Jacqueline Hoyt and Colson Whitehead. ‘The Underground Railroad’ is a Plan B, Pastel and Big Indie production for Amazon Studios.

