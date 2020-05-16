Mexico City.- In the context of the pandemic, many risk their lives to save the lives of others, as is the case with doctors and health personnel, but others do so to help in some way to mitigate the pain of the patients who die alone in the hospitals because of the Covid-19.

Such is the case of the 3 priests who have received the license of the Archbishop Primate of Mexico, Cardinal Carlos Aguiar Retes, who has supported them and given permission to offer spiritual aid that is considered essential care.

In an interview with Siete24 Noticias, Father Andrés Esteban López Ruiz, commented that since April 30, the director of the General Hospital of Mexico, Guadalupe Guerrero, allowed access to the largest hospital in Latin America, to him and priests Roberto Funes Díaz and Adrián Lozano, after training on the use and removal of protective equipment used by doctors.

“He received us and trained us because of the risk we were going to take and gave us access once a week to the three areas where they attend to patients with Covid-19, the three of us (priests) divided to visit the areas where the Coronavirus patients; infectology, the surgical tower and pneumonology, ”says Father Andrés, 35, who offers the grace of the sacraments and pastoral accompaniment to the dying and their families.

Although it is usual for him and other priests to be in contact with dying or dying patients, he explains that the risk of contagion if they generate fear, like everyone else, but above all is the love of Christ that they find in the sick and their souls.

However, this situation, unlike any other, both because of the risk and the complications and pain that one experiences there, “there is a lot of psychological and physical pressure on the medical personnel, with them we also pray that they have peace and strength”.

Father Andrés Esteban comments that every week he goes to the hospital, many of the patients from the previous week are no longer there, “because the Lord has already called them to his presence”, one of whom recovers.

“In these cases we also talk to their relatives, when we can locate them in the open area of ​​the hospital where there can only be one per patient. And there we offer them comfort by telling them that their family member received the holy sacraments and passed away in peace. ”

Despite adversity, it is an honor to be at this moment in the history of humanity, helping those who suffer, because the doors of the church must be open, quotes Pope Francis, “that priests are visionaries of love and Mercy of god”.

Father Andrés Esteban will continue to carry out this pastoral work in the General Hospital, until the pandemic ends.

Finally, he invited to join the Campaign #RosarioDeEsperanza # COVID19 They will not die alone, we will not leave our doctors and nurses alone.

