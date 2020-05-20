The pandemic forced massive adaptation. Overnight, society had to tear up its plans for 2020 – made there in 2019 – and look for different ways to make new businesses viable or modify current ones. What is being produced now will possibly create tomorrow’s organizational references.

Some features catch my eye. It is impressive to see, for example, how simple decisions took months or years to be made in several companies. Amid covid-19, much more difficult choices were made in hours. Welcome to the economy of objectivity.

In addition, according to Global Workplace Analytics, 25% to 30% of Americans who have gone to work from home will continue to do home office on multiple days of the week when that quarantine passes. The myth of distance employment has vanished. And finally, the new coronavirus accelerated the transition from society to digital. “We are seeing ten years of change in a week,” said a London doctor about telemedicine.

I do not want to underestimate the enormous challenges of the moment, especially with regard to health and unemployment. But better days will come. Adversity is part of life and motivates the human being to become stronger. For this reason, I want to share with you the attitude that I adopt in my business to face periods like this, summed up in the word HOPE – hope, in English. It is an acronym that emphasizes four concepts:

H) Humility

Now it’s time to be humble and let go of pampering, unnecessary bills, what you don’t need. Humility to recognize that you spend more than you receive and that you may need to step back. Humility to return the company’s headquarters, as we did at StartSe, regardless of all the memory that existed there.

O) Optimism

Look for alternatives for your business, learn other skills for your job. Study, strengthen yourself. Three weeks ago, after StartSe’s revenue turned zero, we went after new skills, created different things and made a profit again. While most see chaos, in this crisis I see one of those rare opportunities that life offers to reinvent ourselves.

P) Protagonists

In isolation, you will achieve nothing. Empower people, decentralize decisions, create protagonists. At the beginning of the crisis, we brought the entire StartSe together at Zoom, defined the north and shared responsibilities. Our resumption actions were not created by the leaders, but by the entire team.

E) Execution

It is no use having hope without doing anything. Execution is what matters. Don’t plan your actions on paper. Plan for running. Go out there, make a mistake and try again. The solutions that support our business were not those created at the beginning of the crisis, but those that evolved from the initial attempts.

