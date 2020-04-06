Spain returned on Monday to show signs of progress in its iron battle against the coronavirus, which, on the contrary, threatens to rage this week with the United States and other countries such as Japan, and took British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to the hospital.

By confining almost half of humanity to their homes, COVID-19 has infected more than 1.2 million people in 190 countries and killed almost 70,000, more than 50,000 in Europe, according to the . count of this Monday

Despite this, there is good news in Europe, with Italy, Spain and France reporting a reduction in the daily death toll.

Spain, the second country in the world hardest hit by the pandemic after Italy, registered 637 deaths on Monday, the fourth consecutive fall and the lowest number in 13 days, which places the total deaths at 13,055 among the 135,032 contaminated people.

“The pressure is decreasing,” said Dr. María José Sierra, of the Spanish center for health emergencies, noting that there is “a certain decrease” in the number of cases hospitalized and those admitted to intensive care.

Italy, which totals 15,877 deaths and some 129,000 infections, is also having some relief. The daily death toll from coronavirus was 525 on Sunday, the lowest balance since March 19.

“The curve has begun its descent and the number of deaths has begun to fall,” said senior Italian health official Silvio Brusaferro, adding that the next phase could be a “gradual” relaxation of the country’s strict confinement since one month ago.

In France, the daily death toll was 357 this Sunday, the lowest number in a week in this country, which has already exceeded 8,000 deaths.

Encouraged by these news, the European stock markets opened this Monday with rises of between 2.5% and 4%, in tune with that of Tokyo, which closed sharply up 4.2%, recovering from the bad day on Friday. Investors are “more optimistic,” said AvaTrade analyst Naeem Aslam.

But in other countries the epidemic continues. In Japan, which records 3,650 cases and 73 deaths, Prime Minister Shnzo Abe proposed declaring a state of emergency on Monday as the virus has accelerated mainly in Tokyo.

“We hope to declare a state of emergency starting tomorrow after hearing the opinion of the panel of experts,” Abe told reporters, adding that the government would launch a trillion-dollar package to aid the world’s third largest economy.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, 55, was admitted to a hospital on Sunday night for “tests” after being diagnosed 10 days ago with coronavirus, but “remains in command” of the government, Robert Jenrick told the BBC , minister in charge of Housing and Communities.

Just yesterday, in her fourth message to the nation in 68 years of reign, Queen Elizabeth II asked the British to resist together in the face of this pandemic, which has already claimed nearly 5,000 lives in the country.

– “The saddest week” –

As the curve begins to flatten in Europe, the United States registers a rapid expansion of the pandemic with almost 10,000 deaths and a record 377,000 infected.

“This is going to be the hardest and saddest week in the lives of most Americans, honestly … This is going to be our Pearl Harbor moment, our September 11 moment,” said the administrator of the Public Health in the United States, Jerome Adamsa Fox News.

Hundreds of thousands of masks were sent by the US authorities to New York, the most affected state (4,159 dead and some 123,000 cases).

US President Donald Trump has overshadowed his tone in the face of the crisis, and on Saturday said the United States was entering a “horrifying” week where there will be “many deaths.”

But despite catastrophic numbers of the disease in his country, Trump insists that the world’s leading power cannot stop economically and continues to allow states to declare their own measures and orders of confinement, which has been strongly criticized.

In Latin America, where some 32,000 confirmed cases and more than 1,100 deaths are reported, very difficult days are also expected.

Brazil is the most affected in the region, with more than 11,000 sick and about 490 dead.

“Uncertainty will be the mark of our lives going forward, two very hard weeks are coming, very difficult, we are progressively increasing the cases,” said Víctor Zamora, Minister of Health of Peru, where 2,281 infections and 83 have been registered until Sunday. deaths.

The health emergency, which has been experienced with macabre overtones in Ecuador with dozens of deaths in houses and sidewalks due to the collapse of health services, and the economic crisis unleashed by the pandemic, is also causing hundreds of migrants to return to Venezuela to Colombia.

As countries and research centers around the world hustle their careers in the search for a vaccine or an accurate treatment against the new coronavirus, the debate continues on the use of masks for a progressive lifting of the confinement that some countries in Europe already think , like Italy or Austria.

In Latin America or Africa, in refugee camps or in countries at war, confinement is almost impossible. “It is better to die of this disease or of a shot than of hunger,” says Garcia Landu, a motorcycle taxi driver from Angola.

As a sign of the grief that exists in the world, Pope Francis, alone, started Easter, normally synonymous with crowded churches and processions, but that this year surprises half of the world’s confined population.

With much of the planet confined, in addition, domestic violence increased, which led the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, to describe this situation as “appalling” and to ask the authorities to make the protection of women “a part key to their plans “of response to COVID-19.

Despite the gloom, creative solidarity initiatives have emerged around the world, especially to help those who are at the forefront of the fight against the pandemic, health personnel.

As in France, a restaurant in Barcelona prepares food to take to the doctors and nurses. “Contributing with what we can at the moment makes us feel better,” Vanessa, a hamburger chef, tells ..

According to analysts, the devastating effect on the world economy will cause poverty levels to skyrocket, millions of jobs to be lost and thousands of companies to go bankrupt, despite stimulus plans announced by central banks and multilateral organizations.