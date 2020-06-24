The Group has found a good amount of money to refinance itself

The injection of money will become official throughout this week

McLaren has found a good amount of money to refinance itself. The Group, which is in full legal dispute for lack of liquidity, has obtained the injection it was seeking to survive.

For a month, the delicate situation of McLaren has been known as a result of the crisis caused by COVID-19. The pandemic has aggravated the circumstances in which the Group found itself, whose debt has not stopped growing since 2017 until it became today a great snowball.

To make matters worse, the search for liquidity has brought them to court. McLaren’s plan to refinance was to mortgage its headquarters and some historic cars, but the Group’s bondholders reject this route, remembering that these assets were already entering into the agreement that was reached in 2017 to buy the part of Ron Dennis.

In the absence of agreement with his investors, McLaren has taken his case to the High Court of Justice of England. As they explain in their case documents, they face an ‘immediate liquidity deficit’ and opt this way to obtain permission to use their cars as salable securities. Woking officials argue that they need new funds before July 17 and the urgency of the subject has caused the hearing to be held next week.

With an open case that bondholders give up on, some light comes from Woking. McLaren has found a good amount of money to refinance itself, according to information from Woking that SoyMotor.com has had access to.

It is not clear if the money comes from a new investor or if it is more Arab capital for the Group. What we do know is that the workers have already been informed and that the injection will become official throughout this week.

The inflow of money is likely to go to McLaren Automotive, the Group’s largest source of revenue. For now, employees have already been notified that there will be a substantial reduction in the number of layoffs, something that is surely the result of the arrival of the money.

On the other hand, from the United Kingdom they affirm that McLaren is in negotiations with a large bank in the Persian Gulf that could help them financially with a loan. The figures would be around 150 million euros and would come from the NBB, the National Bank of Bahrain, as reported by the British chain Sky News.

However, these negotiations do not separate McLaren from reality, and the reality is that the agreement is still nothing concrete with the NBB. Said bank is owned by Mumtalakat, the sovereign wealth fund of Bahrain, which itself is one of the McLaren Group’s largest shareholders, precisely.

