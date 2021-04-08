Hope for Marc Márquez facing Portugal

04/08/2021 at 9:28 PM CEST

Return of Marc Márquez to the whistles of the World Cup MotoGP seems to be closer than ever. The name of the Cervera pilot is on the list of those who will have to visit doctors next Thursday before Portuguese GP, as reported by Gazzetta dello Sport. In this review, the pilots summoned would receive the ‘OK’ -if all is well- to be able to dispute the next race of the highest category. Apart from the eight times world champion, they will also meet Iker Lecuona and Jack Miller.

However, and even receiving the ‘OK’, it does not mean that Marc Márquez is 100%. In fact, You will first need to visit the doctors who performed your third and last operation on your humerus in December. They are the ones who must give it the go-ahead. But, returning to the review of April 12, this would be about something formal and which will be done to all pilots who come from an injury or surgical operation.

For its part, Marc Márquez has made it clear through his social networks that he wants to return as soon as possible.