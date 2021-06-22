Hooded men carry out pints at FGJ against gender violence

MEXICO CITY.- A group of hooded women and men arrived at the offices of the Attorney General’s Office of Mexico City on Gabriel Hernández Street to demonstrate against gender violence.

The paintings were placed on the facade of the prosecutor’s office and on the asphalt of the street in repudiation of the acts of rape that some women have been victims in different places.

A group of policemen was overtaken by the masked men who did not stop to make their protest, before this act more elements of the capital police were deployed.

Gabriel Hernández Street was closed to the road, the protest continues by those muffled outside the bunker.

The police are at a distance only to observe the protest of the protesters.

Do you need to carry out any procedure? Check the requirements and their cost

* In the following link you will find the latest news

** mca **