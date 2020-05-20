This year Honor turns the X around and we go from the Honor 9x directly to the new one Honor 10x. This terminal goes directly to the premium mid-range, with 5G connectivity thanks to the Kirin 820 of the house and with some extra quality brushstrokes.

The Honor X10 starts from the 244 euros to change, in which it manages to incorporate a 90Hz refresh screen, a triple camera with a 40-megapixel main sensor and a 4,300 mAh battery with 22.5W fast charge.

Honor X10 datasheet

Honor X10

screen

LCD 6.63 “

Full HD +

90 Hz

Dimensions and weight

163.7 x 76.5 x 8.8 mm

203 g.

Processor

Kirin 820

RAM

6/8 GB

Storage

128 GB

NM Card

Frontal camera

16 MP f / 2.2

Rear camera

40 MP f / 1.8

8 MP f / 2.4

2 MP f / 2.4

Drums

4300 mAh

Fast charge 22.5W

Operating system

Android 10

Magic UI 3.1.1

Connectivity

5G SA / NSA

Wi-Fi 5

Bluetooth 5.1

Others

Fingerprint reader on the side

Price

From 244 euros to change

The pop-up camera is still in fashion

It is undeniable that this year the perforations on the screen have completely displaced other alternatives to incorporate the front camera. However, the Honor X10 continues to bet on the motorized front camera, thanks to which the screen remains clear without any obstacle.

Speaking of the screen, it is a 6.63-inch diagonal LCD panel, with Full HD + resolution and which incorporates a 90 Hz refresh rate. The tactile response is also higher than normal, at 180 Hz.

As for the cameras, the motorized front has a resolution of 40 megapixels, while behind we have a triple combination. We have a main sensor Sony IMX600 40 megapixel with f / 1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel wide-angle with f / 2.4 aperture and a second 2 MP f / 2.4 lens for macro photography 4 inches away.

For power, we have the Kirin 820 of the house, which brings under the arm the 5G connectivity SA and NSA to the mid-range. The processor regulates its temperature with a graphene cooling system and is complemented by 6 GB or 8 GB of RAM, depending on version. Storage is available in two variants: 64GB and 128GB, depending on version.

As for the battery, we have a 4,300 mAh capacity with 22.5W (10V 2.25A) fast charge compatibility. Having an LCD panel, the fingerprint reader is not located under the screen as expected, but on the side.

Versions and prices of the Honor X10

The Honor X10 has been presented in China and will be where it will go on sale on May 26, although it can be reserved from today. This new model will be marketed in four different colors (black, blue, white and orange) and in three configurations depending on the RAM and internal storage:

Honor X10 6GB / 64GB: 1,899 yuan, which is equivalent to about 244 euros at the current exchange rate.

Honor X10 6GB / 128GB: 2,199 yuan, which is equivalent to about 283 euros at the current exchange rate.

Honor X10 8GB / 128GB: 2,399 yuan, which is equivalent to about 309 euros at the current exchange rate.

