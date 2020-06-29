Last May, Honor officially presented the Honor X10. This new mid-high range model, which had been leaking for some time, landed to succeed the Honor 9X and it did so with 5G connectivity, the Kirin 820 processor and triple rear camera, among other benefits.

Now, we are about to meet its older brother, the Honor X10 Max 5G, which, as its name indicates, is also compatible with 5G networks, but presents a larger size, specifically, 7.09 inches. If the forecasts are met, will be announced next Thursday, along with the Honor 30 Youth Edition, but they have already transcended its most important specifications and some photos that reveal its design.

At least three different colors and three variants

A few days ago, a leak gave us much of the features that this new Honor terminal will include. Among them, the 7.09 inch IPS LCD screen with FullHD + resolution (2,280 x 1,080 pixels), 19: 9 ratio and a 2.5D glass.

Additionally, it is expected to feature MediaTek’s Dimensional 800 processor, ensuring 5G connectivity, and three configurations to be available for sale: 6GB / 64GB, 6GB / 128GB, and 8GB / 128GBAll of them with the possibility of expanding storage thanks to a NMCard card tray. The future Honor 10X Max 5G will also come with Android 10 under Magic UI 3.1.1 (without Google services) and a 5,000 mAh battery with 22.5W fast charge.

As for the cameras, everything pointed out that it will have an 8-megapixel front camera and a rear camera that, like its brother X10, will consist of three sensors. Of course, in this case, the main one will be 48 megapixels And it will be accompanied by a second sensor with an ultra wide-angle lens and a third sensor that could be used for macro photography and depth reading.

Well, in the images that have appeared on the Weibo social network, you can see the existence of a fingerprint reader located on the side, double speaker (one on the upper edge and one on the lower one), headphone jack and USB Type-C port. We also see that there will be at least three colors available: blue, black and purple, all with a glossy finish. The user who has published the photos also ensures that it will include NFC.

Track | GMArena

Share

Honor X10 Max 5G is seen in real images before launch