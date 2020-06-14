Honor, Huawei’s sub-brand, plans to launch a new and exclusive series of gaming laptops at the end of the year, along with a large-screen phone to resurrect the phablet market niche.

George Zhao, President of Honor, has advanced the launch of new electronic products for the last stretch of the year, among which are a large-screen phone and a focused gaming laptop. Although Huawei’s Honor brand is already selling laptops called MagicBook, what they are now trying to do is to launch laptops focused on video games, a fairly powerful niche in China, especially in the online multiplayer aspect.

The fact that it is a gaming-focused laptop would also require having a GPU of a certain level, so the price of the product could be above what this Chinese brand has accustomed us with its releases.

Another of his future releases would be a phablet, somewhat surprising in view of the fact that the term “phablet” is not used much nowadays, since most of the phones that are launched on the market from different manufacturers already have XL versions that offer quite large screens. It could be said that it is a currently non-existent market niche.

It would be necessary to see how Honor focuses this launch of a new phablet, and if it would even come closer in screen size to a tablet.

Chinese companies are always looking to carve out a niche for themselves in different market niches, to avoid more common launches that already have dominated brands like Samsung or Apple, bringing this Honor approach to a laptop aimed at gamers and a mobile phone with a large screen, could attract the attention of certain users.

[Vía: gizmochina]