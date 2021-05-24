Honor recovers Google services and Qualcomm chips

The smartphone brand Honor It appears to be one step closer to leaving behind the sanctions that the US government imposed on its former parent company, Huawei. Now under the orbit of Shenzhen Zhixin New Information Technology Co., Ltd., it has confirmed that its next devices will feature Qualcomm chips and they will have the google services.

Last Friday, Honor CEO George Zhao said at Qualcomm China Tech Day, that managed to agree with Qualcomm so that their next phones carry their chips. However, the executive noted that the San Diego, California company carried out a “strict and exhaustive” certification process before reaching the agreement.

So far there is not much information about the next Honor phone, but it is known that the Chinese company is working on its series Honor 50. Precisely this would be in charge of releasing the new Snapdragon 778G recently submitted. These are 6 nm chips with an integrated 5G modem that seek to provide a gaming experience in the mid-range.

But this is not all, Zhao also said that Honor is working on a ‘flagship’ which will also carry a Qualcomm chip. At this point he did not provide details either, but since it is a high-end, everything seems to indicate that the chosen SoC will be the Snapdragon 888+.

Google services will return to Honor phones

In addition, according to Gizmochina, Honor confirmed through its German Twitter account that its next phones will have Google services. A user asked in a tweet about the Honor 50 series and the company reacted with a discreet: “Yes, we can confirm it. But, pss, it should be another surprise.

NickNyan also asked in another thread if the older devices will also benefit from Google services. In this case, Honor’s answer was emphatically negative: “Unfortunately not. We’re sorry”. Interestingly, the first answer has been removed, while the second can still be seen.

In the past, Huawei had some of the most popular phones in the industry and was one of the largest manufacturers in China.. However, following the United States trade sanctions, its sales declined aggressively. Faced with this difficult situation, the Shenzhen company decided to sell its Honor sub-brand, with the aim of “guaranteeing its survival”.

Read this too …