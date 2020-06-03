Honor has presented two new 5G terminals for its arsenal: the new Honor Play 4 and Honor Play 4 Pro, similar in appearance to the Honor Play 4T that we met in April, but with more powerful processors, 5G, better cameras and even a thermometer.

Curiously, the Honor Play 4 5G has more lenses than the Honor 4 Play Pro 5G, although in return this one has something special and that it is not too normal to find in another mobile: a thermometer. In addition to taking your temperature, the Honor 4 Pro 5G stands out for mounting a perforated dual front camera on the screen.

Data sheet of the Honor Play 4 and Honor Play 4 Pro

Honor Play 4 5G

Honor Play 4 Pro 5G

screen

6.81 “

Full HD +

6.57 “

Full HD +

Dimensions and weight

–

–

Processor

Dimensity 800

Kirin 990

RAM

6/8 GB

8 GB

Storage

128 GB

128 GB

Frontal camera

16 MP

32 MP

8 MP

Rear camera

64 MP

8MP super wide angle

2 MP bokeh

2 MP macro

40 MP

8 MP

Drums

4,300 mAh

Fast charge 22.5W

4,300 mAh

Fast charge 40W

Operating system

Android 10

Magic UI 3.1

Android 10

Magic UI 3.1

Connectivity

5G

Wifi



Bluetooth



USB-C



NFC

5G

Wifi



Bluetooth



USB-C



NFC

Others

Fingerprint reader on the side

Thermometer

Fingerprint reader on the side

The mobile that tells you if you have a fever

The Honor Play 4 share a general design line, although they have important differences in their deeper specifications than what we are used to when comparing a normal model and Pro. On the screen, at least, there are not too many differences: a diagonal of 6, 81 inches for Honor Play 4 5G and 6.57 inches for Honor Play 4 Pro 5G. In both cases, panels LCD, FullHD + and with perforated front camera.

This front camera, however, differs between one model and the other. On the Honor Play 4 5G is a 16 megapixel portrait camera, while the Honor Play 4 Pro 5G mounts a perforated dual front camera with a resolution of 32 + 8 megapixels.

Behind, the differences in the cameras continue. Curiously, it is the normal model that mounts the most lenses. The Honor Play 4 5G has a Quad camera with a main sensor 64-megapixel, 8-megapixel wide-angle, 2-megapixel for macro, and another 2-megapixel for portrait mode.

The Honor Play 4 Pro 5G for its part has a dual rear camera, 40 megapixels + 8 megapixels, with 3x zoom and leaving room for the star feature, or at least the most curious, of the terminal: the optical temperature sensor. With it you can make temperature measurements of -20 to 100 degrees Celsius on paper. The accuracy of the measurement remains to be seen.

5G with two flavors

In addition to mounting different cameras, the two Honor Play include a different processor. The Honor Play 4 5G bets on the Dimensity 800 from MediaTek, while the Honor Play 4 Pro mounts the Kirin 990 from the house. In both cases, the terminals have 5G connectivity, both SA and NSA. As for memory and storage, there are not too many differences between the two models, except that the Honor Play 4 5G has a version with 6 GB of RAM, while the Pro model starts at 8 GB + 128 GB.

In the battery there are no differences between the two terminals either, at least in their capacity. In both cases it is a 4,300 mAh battery, although the fastest fast charge is reserved for the Pro model. The Honor Play 4 5G supports fast charging of 22.5W and the Honor Play 4 Pro 5G, of 40W. Both terminals include the fingerprint reader on one side.

Versions and prices of Honor Play 4 and Honor Play 4 Pro

The Honor Play 4 5G and Honor Play 4 Pro 5G have been officially presented in China, without us having information about their possible availability in other regions. The standard model is available in two versions (6 + 128 and 8 + 128), while the Honor Play 4 Pro 5G only has one version (8 + 128 GB). These are their official prices:

Honor Play 4 5G with 6GB / 128GB: 1,799 yuan or 226 euros to change.

Honor Play 4 5G with 8GB / 128GB: 1,999 yuan or 251 euros to change.

Honor Play 4 Pro 5G with 8GB / 128GB: 2,899 yuan or 364 euros to change.