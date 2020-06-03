The second brand of Huawei has surprised us with the Honor Play 4 5G and Honor Play 4 Pro 5G, two new smartphones that fit in the mid-range and high-end, respectively, since they have a very different hardware configuration, something that affects not only their benefits, but also the sale price.

In terms of design, both models have a common base, as we can see from the images. Both are presented with an all-screen front where the camera is integrated into a small circular space, and at the back we find a rectangular island that collects the camera block. The only notable difference is that the Honor Play 4 Pro 5G has two front cameras and a different design on the island of the rear cameras. The color “Mecha Blue”, exclusive to this model, it also adds a touch of class.

Otherwise there are no important differences between both terminals. I imagine that both are built with an aluminum chassis and that they will have a glass sheet on the front and on the back, although we cannot rule out the possibility that the Honor Play 4 5G comes with plastic on the back for Reduce costs. It would make sense since, in fact, it positions at a level clearly below the Honor Play 4 Pro 5G, as we will see.

Honor Play 4 5G: specifications

Made the introductions, we are ready to enter to see the characteristics of the Honor Play 4 5G:

Measurements: 170 x 78.5 x 8.9 mm.

Weight: 213 grams.

IPS type screen with a size of 6.81 inches and a resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels.

MediaTek Dimensity 800 SoC with eight-core CPU (four Cortex-A76 at 2 GHz and four Cortex-A55 at 2 GHz), Mali-G57MP4 and 5G GPU.

6GB-8GB of RAM.

128 GB of storage capacity.

Four rear cameras: 64 MP main, 8 MP wide angle, 2 MP macro and 2 MP depth sensor.

16 MP front camera.

4,300 mAh battery.

Fingerprint reader on the side.

Android 10 as operating system.

A rather interesting terminal that positions, as we anticipate, in the mid-range, although the presence of 5G connectivity Represents significant value, and allows you to rank above other models within your price range.

And speaking of prices, it will cost 226 euros to the change in its version of 6 GB of RAM and 250 euros in its 8 GB version of RAM. Does not include taxes, keep that in mind.

Honor Play 4 Pro 5G: Specifications

Measurements: 162.7 x 75.8 x 8.9 mm.

Weight: 213 grams.

IPS type screen with a size of 6.57 inches and a resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels.

Kirin 990 SoC with eight-core CPU (two Cortex-A76 at 2.86 GHz, two Cortex-A76 at 2.09 GHz and four Cortex-A55 at 1.86 GHz), Mali-G76 MP16 and 5G GPU.

8 GB of RAM.

128 GB of storage capacity.

Two rear cameras: 40 MP main and 8 MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom.

Dual 32 MP front camera and 8 MP wide angle.

4,200 mAh battery.

Fingerprint reader on the side.

Android 10 as operating system.

This model is located in the high range, as we can see from its specifications, although its price is very well adjusted, since the change positions it in 363 euros. It is not bad, but as in the previous case it must be taken into account that it does not include taxes.

The prices of the Honor Play 4 5G and Honor Play 4 Pro 5G that we have given are for the Chinese market and still We do not know the official prices that both models will have in the Spanish market. However, we can assume that they will be much more expensive due to the taxes that must be added, and also to other additional costs that we must add to the final price, such as transport, for example.