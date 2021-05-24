Honor moves away from Huawei and its next mobile will have Google services | Technology

Honor takes flight as an independent brand after the sale of Huawei and the good news begins to arrive for the company.

To understand this news it is important to get a general idea about the context. As many will already know, Honor was a brand that was part of Huawei, but the blockade maintained by the United States Government forced the large Chinese company to sell it to Shenzhen Zhixin New Information Technology Co to clean up its accounts.

Honor mobiles suffered until now the same problem as Huawei’s, could not integrate Google services by the blockade that continued on them. However, that time may be left behind and the Honor 50 will already carry the entire Google package as standard and a classic operating system, the next big bet of the company will be sold without any limitation.

The news has come by the German section of Honor through the response to a tweet, so it is not official at all, but it confirms what has been rumored for a long time and the step that many expected.

In the chain of tweets in which they respond to a user’s questions, they say about whether they will have Google services that “we can confirm it. But pssst, it should be another surprise“. This phrase serves to advance what everyone expected before Honor raised her head.

It is known that the Honor 50 will also feature a Snapdragon processor and that the device will be the first on the new path to see the results obtained after the work carried out by the company. Negotiations have been long with the authorities and different manufacturers to also integrate components of US companies.

While Huawei continues to suffer the consequences of this blockade and doubts remain about what its nearest future will be like, where the sale of more sections is not ruled out, in Honor they hope to get away from this past and know how to win over users from all over the planet. They will have it complicated by how tight the market is, but at least they will start to compete on an equal footing with other manufacturers, without the drag of the blockade.