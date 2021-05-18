Honor MagicBook 14 and 15, now with Intel Tiger Lake CPU

Honor has updated its MagicBook 14 and MagicBook 15 laptops on the same design basis, different screen sizes and with the Intel Tiger Lake processors (U-series) as a major novelty.

The MagicBook laptops are an interesting line considering the relationship between features / price and the expansion of the product range of an Honor brand (former sub-brand of Huawei, but now works independently) that you know well from their smartphones. .

Very similar in design and screen compared to the previous version, its objective remains the same, to offer light equipment for mobility and desktop, well built, with high autonomy and focused on a young audience and in general to cover the mid-range of the market of laptops.

Honor MagicBook 14 and 15

They both mount the same LCD panels 14 or 15 inches diagonal with native resolution FHD for 1980 x 1080 pixels. They have a 16: 9 aspect ratio, can reach 300 nits of brightness, offer coverage for 100% of the sRGB color gamut, and have TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light and Flicker Free certifications as protection for long periods of use.

Inside, the Intel Tiger Lake processors that replace the previous generation AMD Ryzen stand out as a novelty. We see a Core i5-1135G7 or the high-end Core i7-1165G7 as installation possibilities, both 10 nanometers and with the advances in energy efficiency and in the graphic section that the integrated Iris Xe have brought.

Another novelty comes from the increase in RAM memory up to 16 Gbytes in most configurations, in all if you select the Core i7. A 512 Gbyte PCIe NVMe SSD of storage capacity completes the main internal hardware.

Also updated in connectivity (except for the lack of Thunderbolt), we find Wi-Fi 6 with double MIMO 2 × 2, Bluetooth 5.1, HDMI output and a variety of USB 3.2 Gen1 type C and type A ports, in addition to the corresponding ones for the audio section.

You’ll find the same keyboard style on both, with a hidden webcam in the feature row and a power button with a built-in fingerprint sensor for convenient login. In terms of autonomy, they mount 56Wh and 42Wh batteries with 65-watt fast charge and promising 10.5 and 7.6 hours of autonomy, respectively.

The new laptops will be available in Europe from this week at the following prices:

Honor MagicBook 14 with the Core i5 by 849 euros. Honor MagicBook 14 with the Core i7 and 16 GB of RAM for 1,199 euros. Honor MagicBook 15 with the Core i5 for 949 euros.

The prices are in the industry average, but are significantly higher than the previous generation that used AMD’s Ryzen processors. We do not know if Honor will later market other variants with the latest Ryzen Mobile.