Honor Magic 3 will arrive in August as the company’s new flagship | Technology

The Honor Magic 3 is the new terminal that is expected from Honor, it would arrive in August of this year and it is postulated to compete with the high-end of Android devices.

The appointment with Honor is set for August 12 of this year. That day has been marked for the official presentation of its new flagship terminal, the Honor 3 Magic. This device has been generating expectations for several weeks, but before its official presentation we have been able to learn a few details thanks to the latest leaks.

This device would come with the latest of the latest, inside a Qualcomm processor would be housed. The company itself confirmed a few weeks ago that its new terminals would mount Qualcomm processors instead of Huawei’s Kirin. The processor in charge of giving life to this terminal has not yet been leaked, but rumors suggest that it would be the Snapdragon 888 Plus.

Honor Magic 3 series ELZ-AN00ELZ-AN10ELZ-AN20Elizabeth (Picture is just a concept) pic.twitter.com/hmKZfFvrSr – Teme (特米) 😷 (@ RODENT950) July 12, 2021

These rumors would make sense, as Honor intends for this to be a high-end terminal and to be so it needs the latest technologies. As for the screen, what has been said is that it would be a panel with OLED technology, the resolution would not stay in Full HD. The jump it would make would be up to the QHD + and the pixel ratio is expected to be the following 2,772 x 1,344.

Being a high-end terminal, the RAM must be at least 8GB. Of course, it is likely that there are versions with up to 12GB of RAM. As for the storage, something similar happens, the minimum has to be 128GB, although 256GB and even 512GB is expected. Also, it should be the fastest technology UFS 3.1 or vary depending on the amount of storage.

We are ready, Are you? # Honormagic3 pic.twitter.com/aifROs6sXt – Teme (特米) 😷 (@ RODENT950) July 15, 2021

There are not many reliable details about this terminal, because at the moment most of its news is kept secret. Honor wants to save the surprise for the day of the official presentation.

At the moment we will have to wait for this presentation to be made and thus be able to know in detail all the characteristics with which the Honor Magic 3 will arrive.