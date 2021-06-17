Honor Earbuds 2 SE, the new headphones with noise cancellation and up to 32 hours of autonomy | Technology

Honor’s new wireless headphones are already among us. We are talking about the Honor Earbuds 2 SE, which have active noise cancellation and up to 32 hours of autonomy.

Wireless headphones have become an essential accessory and have gained even more prominence with the health crisis.

The rise of teleworking has made many users participate in several video calls every day, for which they need comfortable headphones with good performance. In addition, active noise cancellation has become a much more valued feature with the pandemic, since it allows us to isolate ourselves from the noise of our home to work without being disturbed.

For all this, Demand for Active Noise Canceling True Wireless Headphones Has Skyrocketed, and brands want to respond to these needs with new models that meet the characteristics desired by users.

Wireless Bluetooth wireless headphones are all the rage, and this is all you have to consider before buying a True Wireless headphones.

Honor Earbuds 2 SE It is the new Honor alternative that has just made an appearance on the market. They have a design that is quite reminiscent of the AirPods Pro, with short poles and silicone tips to be more comfortable to wear and favor noise isolation. They are available in two colors: black and white.

The new TWS headphones have active noise cancellation to isolate the user when needed. In addition, its technology reduces noise and clarifies the voice during calls, and it has a transparent mode so you can hear what is happening in your environment with the push of a button.

The great autonomy is another of the strengths of these wireless headphones from Honor. Each helmet provides up to 7.5 hours of battery life, a figure that goes up up to 32 hours thanks to its charging case. Plus, with just 10 minutes put away in the box, you get 4 hours of use.

In the following table you can see the Honor Earbuds 2 SE specifications:

SpecificationsHonor Earbuds 2 SETipoIn earSpeaker10mm diaphragmActive noise cancellationYesBatteryHeadphone: 55 mAh with 7.5 hours of battery life | Case: 410 mAh with 24 hours of autojnomyConnectivityBluetooth 5.2ProtectionIPX4Dimensions and weightHeadphone: 37.5 x 23.9 x 21 mm, 5.5 g | Charging case: 45.5 x 61.2 x 25.35 mm, 41 g Price € 61 to change

Honor Earbuds 2 SE: price and availability

For the moment, The Honor Earbuds 2 SE are only available in China and are priced at 469 yuan, 61 euros at the current exchange rate. The company has not confirmed when they will reach other markets or the price they will have when they leave the borders of the Asian country so we will have to wait.