Honor Blackman who gave life to Pussy Galore in James Bond, loses his life

The legendary ” Bond girl” Honor blackman He lost his life this Monday according to a statement at 94 years old.

The actress, who gave life to the character of Pussy Galore in “Goldfinger” (“007 vs. Goldfinger”) and anthropologist Cathy Gale in the series “The Avengers” (“The Avengers”) quietly left for another shot.

According to reports released by his own relatives, the unforgettable actress British woman spent her last quiet hours at her home in Lewes, in the southeast of England, without any health complications, they point out.

The actress who took your breath away James Bond first gained fame in the 1960s spy series “The avengers“Joined the show in the second season as Cathy Gale, the leather-clad anthropologist with martial arts skills.

However, it was his character from Pussy Galore in “Goldfinger” of 1964 the one that catapulted her to fame (this was Agent 007’s third film).

Same in which he made a very good impression since his appearance when he appeared before the character of James Bond embodied by Sean Connery, who was just getting up.

Who are you? ”Asks Bond.

I’m Pussy Galore. “

I must be dreaming ”, he replies smiling mischievously.

It is worth mentioning that the name of the character of “Pussy Galore“In English it has a double meaning since it refers to an intimate part of women.

Honor I was the age of 39 years at the time she landed the role, however she was not very comfortable with the term “cBond”Since according to which” she did not apply “.

It should be mentioned that on the tape Pussy Galore is dedicated to leading a group of female aviators hired by the villain Auric Goldfinger

Use judo (an ability he brought from “The Avengers”) to attack Bond, who later holds her to kiss her.

Per se, Blackman considered Pussy Galore a kind of early feminist, and a different race than the average Bond woman.

In so many of the movies, the girls just looked at James and fell on their backs, ”Blackman told TV Times magazine in 2014.

But Pussy Galore was a professional pilot who had her own air force, which was very impressive. It was never a hollow head.

On the other hand, the producers detailed that to use the name on the star they had to do work conviction in the censors (by the question of the double sense).

Nevertheless, Pussy Galore is regularly included among the “bond girls” More popular.

The actress is survived by her family, two children and four grandchildren.

