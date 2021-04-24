Honor Band 6 with an amazing price as its extensive functionalities

The Honor Band 6 shows us a perfect fusion between a fitness bracelet and a smartwatch at an excellent price.

In recent years we have been immersed in a world full of technology, since it is not necessary to look beyond your own hand to find a smart watch or a fitness bracelet. Every day we can find new brands in the market that are dedicated to the creation of these devices, some come with really successful proposals and others leave with very few sales. But Honor Band 6 arrives to stay with a totally renewed model and with an improved system, which turns the Honor Band 5 around.

In addition, thanks to this offer you can buy your Honor Band 6 today for less than 40 euros. And is that really it is a fitness bracelet as surprising as it is attractive, it is also one of the most sought after.

Buy on AliExpress: Honor Band 6

Get your Honor Band 6 at the best price

The first thing that stands out about this device is its huge 1.47-inch AMOLED screen. It is tactile and has a 194 x 368 pixel resolution, plus a side button on its right side. View without going into detail would have nothing to envy that of some smartphones.

Regarding its internal functions, Honor Band 6 includes 10 pre-installed sports modes, heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen monitoring, sleep monitoring or menstrual cycle monitoring. Incorporates accelerometer, gyroscope and optical heart rate sensor, but not GPS.

The Honor Band 6 weighs only 18 grams And as we mentioned earlier, it has a slightly larger screen than the Band 5, whose diagonal amounts to 1.47 inches. It is worth mentioning that it connects to mobile devices through bluetooth 5.0 connection.

This device mounts a 180 mAh battery that promises 14 days of life on a single charge. Also, if you are one of those who are always in a hurry and forget to charge it, surely the Honor Band 6 is for you, since with only 10 minutes of charge you can use it up to 3 days. As we said before, the Honor Band 6 is a fitness bracelet that you should definitely have, so take advantage of this offer available on AliExpress for a limited time only.

Do not miss yours!

Buy on AliExpress: Honor Band 6

Related topics: Deals, Technology, Wearables

Do you want to find out about the latest offers? Click here and join our bargain community on Telegram and don’t miss one: t.me/chollosandro4all