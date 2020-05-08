         Honor 9X Pro arrives in Spain: official price and availability

Although the Honor 9X and Honor 9X Pro were officially presented in China at the end of last July, but we had to wait until November for the European version of the Honor 9X (which was slightly different from the Chinese one) to land in our country. Today, finally, the company has announced the arrival in Spain of the most advanced variant, the Honor 9X Pro.

This new phone, which is located directly in the mid-range of the manufacturer, goes on sale together with two accessories, the Magic Earbuds wireless headphones and the MagicWatch 2 watch, which will also be commercialized now in our country. The price and configuration of the Honor 9X Pro, finally, are what we saw leaked a few months ago on the Honor France website.

Price and availability of Honor 9X Pro

Although the Honor 9X Pro already appears on the official website of the company, cannot be purchased until May 12, which will be when Honor renews its page. From May 12 to 14, it will be on sale at a promoted price of 199.90 euros.

Starting on the 14th, it will cost 249.90 euros. In Spain, it will only be available in a single version with 6 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage, and in two colors: Phantom Purple (purple) and Midnight Black (black).

Triple camera on the back and pop-up camera on the front

The Honor 9X Pro includes a 6.59-inch IPS LCD screen which makes great use of the front thanks to the fact that the front camera is hidden by a pop-up mechanism. Inside, we have the Kirin 810 processor, manufacturing in seven nanometers and with a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) included.

To feed, it has a 4,000 mAh battery with 10W fast charge, while as an operating system, it brings Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9 and the Honor Magic UI interface. The company has confirmed that it will be updated to Android 10 with EMUI 10 later, but yes, it will come without the Google application ecosystem pre-installed.

In the photographic section, we find a rear camera formed by a 48 megapixel main sensor, a second 8-megapixel sensor and a third 2-megapixel sensor for depth reading; the front camera, meanwhile, has a resolution of 16 megapixels. And in terms of connectivity, it has 4G, WiFi ac, Bluetooth 5.0, headphone jack and USB-C.

Honor 9X Pro Datasheet

Honor 9X Pro

screen

6.59 “LCD FullHD +



2,340 x 1,080 px

Processor

Kirin 810

Memory

6 GB

Storage

256 GB

Drums

4,000 mAh

Rear cameras

48 MP f / 1.8 + 8 MP + 2 MP

Frontal camera

16MP f / 2.2, periscope

software

Android 9 Pie +

Honor Magic UI

Dimensions and weight

163.1 x 77.2 x 8.8mm

206 g

Others

Side fingerprint reader, WiFi ac, 3.5mm jack, BT 5.0, USB Type-C

Price

249.90 euros

Share



Honor 9X Pro arrives in Spain: official price and availability