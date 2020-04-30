After unveiling the Honor 9A in China in late March, the company has followed suit in Russia, where the Honor 9 series has received two additional additional companions. Thus arrive the two new economic terminals, the Honor 9C and Honor 9S.

Interestingly, the Honor 9C is positioned as a superior model to the existing 9A, standing out for its perforated front camera on the screen and triple rear camera. The Honor 9S is the new cheap model, with more limited features but at half the price of the 9C.

Data sheet of the Honor 9C and Honor 9S

Honor 9C

Honor 9S

screen

LCD 6.39 “

1560 x 720

LCD 5.45 “

1440 x 720

Dimensions and weight

159.81 x 76.13 x 8.13 mm

176 g.

146.5 x 70.94 x 8.35 mm

144 g.

Processor

Kirin 710A

MediaTek Helio P22

RAM

4GB

2 GB

Storage

64 GB

32 GB

Frontal camera

8 MP f / 2.0

5 MP f / 2.2

Rear camera

48 MP f / 1.8

8 MP f / 2.4

2 MP f / 2.4

8 MP f / 2.0

Drums

4,000 mAh

3020 mAh

Operating system

Android 9 Pie

EMUI 10.1.1

Android 10

Magic UI 3.1

Connectivity

LTE

Wi-Fi 4

Bluetooth 5.0

Micro usb

NFC

LTE

Wi-Fi 4

Bluetooth 5.0

Micro usb

Others

Rear fingerprint reader

2D facial recognition

Price

From 164 euros to change

From 88 euros to change

Honor 9C

The Honor 9C is the outstanding student of the Honor 9, betting on a 6.39-inch HD + LCD screen and an appearance in keeping with current times. To be a cheap terminal, it is worth noting that you bet on the perforation on the screen for the 8 megapixel selfie camera.

Power is borne by the old acquaintance Kirin 710, with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage and a 4,000 mAh battery that is charged with a microUSB cable. Of the connectivity, it stands out that it has NFC support and includes the fingerprint reader on the back.

For cameras, the Honor 9C bets on a triple lens with a 48 megapixel main sensor, an 8 megapixel wide angle and a 2 megapixel sensor for depth calculation. In features and design, it is very similar to last year’s Huawei P30 Lite camera.

Honor 9S

The Honor 9S becomes the most modest and, therefore, economic terminal of the company. This is evident in its design, with classic edges and a 5.45-inch LCD screen. It is a compact terminal for the times, with 146.5 mm in height and 70 mm in width.

Inside it has MediaTek Helio P22, 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage, with a 3,020 mAh battery that is not removable. It is a simple and cheap terminal – it costs half the Honor 9C – so it does not have a fingerprint reader or NFC.

For cameras, the Honor 9S includes a 5-megapixel f / 2.2 front camera built into the top frame and, while it may seem the opposite in appearance, the rear camera is also a lens, in this case 8 megapixels and with f / 2.0 aperture.

Versions and prices of the Honor 9C and Honor 9S

Both the Honor 9C and the Honor 9S are official in Russia, pending to know if they will be sold in other regions. Both models have a single version, although they are available in different colors. The Honor 9S is sold in black, blue and red and the Honor 9C in blue and black. These are the official prices:

Honor 9C 4 + 64 GB: 12,990 rubles with a free Honor Band 5, about 164 euros to change.

Honor 9S 2 + 32 GB, 6,990 rubles, with a Honor Band 4 gift, about 88 euros to change.

Honor

