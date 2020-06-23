In late March, just days after a massive leak that exposed the design and features of the Honor 9A, Honor officially unveiled the successor to the Honor 8A, one of its cheapest models. Among those features were a 6.3-inch HD + screen and a 5,000 mAh battery.

Now the company has announced the arrival in Spain of this phone, whose international variant maintains the same benefits as the Chinese version, except for the RAM memory, which is now 3 GB, and the rear camera, which instead of two sensors, includes three. Let’s see when and at what price it will be available in our country.

Price and availability of the Honor 9A

The Honor 9A will be available in our country at price of 159.90 euros from July 1. It will be marketed in a single configuration with 3 GB of RAM and 64 GB of expandable internal storage, as well as in two colors: Midnight Black and Phantom

From July 1 to 5, it will come with a discount of 30 euros to consume in the Honor online store and the free Honor AM115 headphones. Starting July 6, the price will remain the same, but can be chosen as a gift the Honor Band 5, the Honor AM66 xSport Pro headphones, the Honor AM115 headphones or the Mini Speaker.

Triple camera and big battery

By specifications and price, the Honor 9A falls within the entry range of the Asian manufacturer. First, it has a 6.3-inch screen with HD + resolution (1,600 x 720 pixels) and a drop-shaped notch where the 8-megapixel front camera is housed.

It also inherits the MediaTek Helio P35 processor that we saw in the Honor 8A and it comes with 3 GB of RAM and 64 GB of expandable internal storage with a microSD card of up to 512 GB.

The rear camera, meanwhile, has a 13 megapixel main sensor with f / 1.8 aperture, a 5-megapixel wide angle and an additional 2-megapixel sensor for depth readings. The most important features are completed with a rear fingerprint reader, headphone jack, FM radio and MicroUSB port.

As an operating system, it comes standard with Android 10 with the Magic UI 3.0.1 customization layer and the Huawei App Gallery; to feed, includes a 5,000 mAh battery, which, according to Honor, supports up to 33 hours of 4G calls and up to 35 hours of video playback.

Technical sheet of the Honor 9A

HONOR 9A

SCREEN

6.3 inch

HD + resolution (1600 x 720 pixels)

PROCESSOR

Helium P35

RAM

3GB

STORAGE

64GB + microSD up to 512GB

SOFTWARE

Android 10 + Magic UI 3.0.1

REAR CAMERA

13 MP f / 1.8 + 5 MP + 2 MP

FRONTAL CAMERA

8 MP

BATTERY

5,000 mAh

OTHERS

4G LTE, MicroUSB, 3.5mm jack, rear fingerprint reader, FM radio

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

159.07 x 74.06 x 9.04 mm

185 mm

PRICE

159.90 euros