Honor 50 Series, its first smartphones outside of Huawei

Starting its journey after its separation from Huawei, Honor has just released its first family of independent smartphones, with the new Honor 50 series, composed of three premium mid-range terminals focused once again on the needs and tastes of the younger audience, and the long-awaited return to Google services.

Specifications Honor 50 Series

Honor 50 SE

Honor 50

Honor 50 Pro

Operating system

Custom Android 11 with Magic UI 4.2 layer Custom Android 11 with Magic UI 4.2 layer Custom Android 11 with Magic UI 4.2 layer

Screen

6.78-inch LCD screen 6.57-inch OLED screen with refresh rate up to 120Hz 6.72-inch OLED screen with refresh rate up to 120Hz

Resolution

FullHD +: 2376 x 1080 pixels FullHD +: 2376 x 1080 pixels FullHD +: 2376 x 1080 pixels

Processor

MediaTek Dimensity 900 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G

Memory

8 GB of RAM 8 or 12 GB of RAM 8 or 12 GB of RAM

Storage

128GB storage 128 or 256GB storage 256GB storage

Frontal camera

16 MP 32 MP 32 + 12 MP

Rear camera

Quad configuration:

108MP

8 MP wide angle

2 MP macro

2 MP portrait Quadruple configuration:

108MP

8 MP wide angle

2 MP macro

2 MP portrait Quadruple configuration:

108 MP

8 MP wide angle

2 MP macro

2 MP portrait

Connectivity

Wi-Fi 6, 5G, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, Dual-SIM, USB-C Wi-Fi 6, 5G, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, Dual-SIM, USB-C Wi-Fi 6, 5G, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, Dual-SIM, USB-C

Drums

4,000 mAh with 66W fast charge 4,300 mAh with 100W fast charge 4,000 mAh with 100W fast charge

With a practically identical aesthetic for the three models, we find a fullview screen layout with reduced bezels, on which a perforated front camera system will stand out in the upper central part. Although undoubtedly what will not attract the most attention is the format of its back, with a large, oval-shaped camera setup, which bets on brilliant details and premiering that design of the camera module that we mentioned before. These are two circles that make up, respectively, the main camera on the one hand and the rest of the lenses on the other.

The display of the Honor 50 series is a significant improvement over its predecessor, with a few 6.57-inch OLED displays curved at 75 ° on the Honor 50 and 6.72-inch for the Honor 50 Pro, which admit about t120 Hz refresh handles and a touch sampling frequency of 300 Hz, hiding a fingerprint sensor under the screen in both terminals.







In addition, both phones will be supported by a TÜV Rheinland EyeComfort Display 2.0 certification, offering a safe and comfortable viewing experience throughout the day, even in low-light environments.

On the other hand, the screen of the Honor 50 SE will take a step back being reduced to a Full HD + resolution LCD panel, yes, being curiously the largest phone, with a diagonal of 6.78 inches. In addition, in this case the fingerprint reader will also be relegated to the side of the phone, located under the power button.

Both Honor 50 and Honor 50 Pro are equipped with the mobile platform Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G, which enables excellent performance and power consumption, while the Honor 50 SE opts for a MediaTek Dimensity 900, still with 5G functionality. However, the entire Honor 50 series includes exclusive innovations such as GPU Turbo X and Hunter Boost modes to further unleash the potential of its chips, thus improving performance and ensuring a faster and smoother user experience.

Additionally, the Honor 50 Pro has an adapted design to ensure better heat dissipation, using a dual VC liquid cooling and high thermal conductivity graphene technology to improve the efficiency of heat dissipation and helps to maintain a manageable temperature, perfect for those who like to play games or “vlog” for long periods of time.

And it is that one of the main sections of this new family is precisely photography and video, equipping both the Honor 50 and the Honor 50 Pro a quad rear camera setup, comprised of a 108 MP main camera, an 8 MP wide angle camera, a 2 MP macro camera and a 2 MP depth camera. The combination of different lenses offers users an enhanced shooting experience, with clearer images, a wider angle of view and more precise details.

A configuration that will be completed with a 16 MP front lens on the Honor 50 SE, a 32 MP camera on the Honor 50, and a dual video camera system with a 32 MP main lens and a 12 MP wide angle. and 100 degrees for the Honor 50 Pro.

To further enhance the vlogging experience, the Honor 50 series makes it easier than ever to record content, with a simple, easy-to-use interface and streamlined voice recording. Thanks to its innovative design, the Honor 50 series has up to three microphones to achieve better sound reception when recording videos. Users can also take advantage of the microphones on their Bluetooth wireless headphones for remote wireless recording, which is added convenience when vlogging.

Availability and price

Announced for the moment exclusively for the Chinese market, currently only the presale prices for this country have been announced, which will start at the cheap 2399 yuan of the Honor 50 SE (approximately 310 euros), going through the 2699 yuan of the Honor 50 (approximately 350 euros), and reaching up to 3,699 yuan (approximately 480 euros) of the Pro model.

However, it is already planned that this family of smartphones will expand its international availability to countries like Spain in the near future, with its four color options Frost Crystal, Amber Red, Emerald Green and Midnight Black,

In addition, along with the Honor 50 series, the company also took the opportunity to announce the launch of your new Honor Earbuds 2 SE TWS wireless headphones, with a launch price of just 469 yuan (6o euros at the change), and an availability also confirmed for our country.