Honor 50 and Honor 50 Pro: features, price and more

Honor has officially presented in China the Honor 50 and Honor 50 Pro. These are two mid-range terminals that stand out for their Qualcomm Snapdragon chips, their huge screens, the benefits of fast charging and the return of Google services and applications, through Magic UI 4.2 based on Android 11

With the presentation of these phones, which are expected to arrive in Spain later, Honor materializes its efforts to leave behind the US sanctions that fell on its former parent company, Huawei, and prevented it from successfully deploying outside the Asian market.

Although the Honor 50 and Honor 50 Pro are intended for different audiences, they have many characteristics in common. One of them is the chip Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G, which incorporates a Kryo 670 CPU combined with an Adreno 642L GPU to offer similar performance to the Snapdragon 780G, introduced in March.

Technical specifications

CharacteristicsHonor 50Honor 50 PROProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 778Qualcomm Snapdragon 778Screen AMOLED 6.57 inches Full HD + AMOLED 6.72 inches Full HD + Storage 128 GB and 256 GB 128 GB and 256 GB RAM memory 8 GB and 12 GB 8 GB and 12 GB Battery 4,300mAh 4,000mAh Main charge + 8 ultra rear camera108 wide angle + 2 MP macro + 2 MP depth 108 MP main + 8 MP ultra wide angle + 2 MP macro + 2 MP depth Front camera 16 MP 32 MP + 16 MP Connectivity and navigation 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 and GPS5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 and GPS

The terminals have liquid refrigeration, three-dimensional heat dissipation and temperature sensor. In addition, they integrate GPU Turbo X technology, allowing you to make the most of the combination of hardware and software in games and offer a high frame rate.

In the photographic section, the two devices have the same rear camera configuration. It is a main sensor of 108 MP, one of 8 MP (ultra wide angle) and two of 2 MP (depth and macro).

The difference is in the front camera. While the Honor 50 Pro bets on two sensors, one main of 32 MP Y 12 MP, the Honor 50 is left with a single sensor 32 MP.

Honor 50

This terminal has a screen 6.57-inch AMOLED curve with Full HD + resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. In addition, it has a 4,300mAh battery, somewhat higher than that of its older brother and is compatible with fast charging of up to 66W.

Honor 50 Pro

The Honor 50 Pro, as its name implies, is the terminal that offers the best features. One of them is his 6.72-inch AMOLED screen, also curved, with Full HD + resolution and refresh rate of 120Hz. It has a 4,000mAh battery and supports fast charging of up to 100W.

How much will the new Honor smartphones cost?

As indicated at the beginning, the new Honor 50 and Honor 50 Pro have been presented in China. However, given the company’s efforts to recover Google services and applications, Everything seems to indicate that they will reach Spain and other markets later.

According to the company’s website, available colors include silver, bronze, green, and black. Below are the prices in yuan and their conversion at the exchange rate.

Production Teads Honor 50 8 GB + 128 GB: 2,699 yuan (348 euros or 8,459 Mexican pesos) Honor 50 12 GB + 256 GB: 3,399 yuan (438 euros or 10,647 Mexican pesos) Honor 50 Pro 8 GB + 256 GB: 3,699 yuan (477 euros or 11,587 Mexican pesos) Honor 50 Pro 12 GB + 256 GB: 3,999 yuan (515 euros or 12,527 Mexican pesos).

