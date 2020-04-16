After officially presenting the Honor 30S, the Chinese company recently unveiled officially the new Honor 30 and Honor 30 Pro +, its latest series of star phones that will be exclusive, initially, to the Asian country. Devices that have a series of similarities with the models of the Huawei P40 family and that have just passed the DxOMark tests, achieving the second position in the ranking of the best mobile camera.

The popular benchmark has shared on its official blog its Honor 30 Pro + camera review, mobile phone that reaches the second position in the ranking by obtaining 125 points total. Therefore, the new smartphone of the Chinese company is one point ahead of the Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G and OPPO Find X2 Pro; and three points behind the recently crowned Huawei P40 Pro in said classification. It should be noted that both the Honor 30 Pro + and Huawei’s flagship share many camera specs, which is why DxOMark highlights in its analysis that most users they will hardly find differences.

DxOMark has given a total score of 136 points to photography of the Honor 30 Pro +, while the video has obtained 104 points. Below we break down these two sections. In the first of these, photography, the device offers, according to the well-known benchmark, a wide dynamic range, a good balance of texture and noise in most situations, fast autofocus, good detail in the center of the frame for short and medium-range zoom shots, low noise levels for ultra-wide shots and good exposure in low light situations, even without night mode.

Honor 30 Pro + achieves 125 points in DxOMark and reaches the second position in the ranking

But the photographic section also has a series of less good pointsAnd it is that the well-known benchmark highlights that the Honor 30 Pro + sometimes shows a low saturation and unpleasant colors in low light situations, a loss of sharpness in mid-range zoom shots, occasional chroma noise in night images and frequent aliasing in indoor and outdoor conditions. Regarding the videoThe Honor 30 Pro + stands out for offering good texture in all conditions, fast and precise autofocus with good tracking, good stabilization and a low noise level in outdoor conditions.

By cons, DxOMark has also pointed out a number of less good points video of the Honor 30 Pro +, as it offers low frequency chroma noise in low light situations, which occasionally lowers saturation in low light, some Indoor and outdoor white balance instabilities, and moiré-effect sounds and artifacts, which is an interference pattern that forms when two line grids overlap, whether straight or curved, at a certain angle.

In conclusion, the well-known benchmark states in its analysis that the latest Honor phone, which has a main sensor with 50 megapixel resolution, offers a camera as good as it looks (achieving the second position in the popular DxOMark classification, which continues to search for the smartphone with the best mobile camera), but continues to invite those who are looking for or to purchase the Huawei P40 Pro need the best mobile camera on the market.

