After meeting the Honor 30s a few weeks ago, it was a matter of time before the 30 series received the rest of the members. It’s finally here, and it comes with three additional versions: the Honor 30, Honor 30 Pro and Honor 30 Pro +.

Honor repeats the move of Huawei with its P40 and duplicates its more pro version with a more premium version that gives an additional twist to its specifications, with 90 Hz display and wireless charging, among other improvements, although the three models share a large part of their characteristics.

Technical sheet of the Honor 30 and Honor 30 Pro

Honor 30

Honor 30 pro

Honor 30 Pro +

screen

OLED 6.53 “

Full HD +

OLED 6.57 “

Full HD +

OLED 6.57 “

Full HD +

90 Hz

Dimensions and weight

160.32 x 73.61 x 8.38mm

190 g.

160.32 x 73.61 x 8.38mm

190 g.

Processor

Kirin 985

Kirin 990

Kirin 990

RAM

6 GB

8 GB

8/12 GB

Storage

128 GB

128/256 GB

256 GB

Frontal camera

32 MP

32 MP

8 MP

32 MP

8 MP

Rear camera

40 MP f / 1.8

8 MP f / 2.4 wide angle

8 MP f / 3.4 telephoto

2 MP f / 2.4 macro

40 MP

8 MP 5x telephoto

16 MP f / 2.2 ultra wide angle

50 MP f / 1.9

8 MP f / 3.4 telephoto 5x

16 MP f / 2.2 ultra wide angle and macro 2.5 cm

Drums

4,000 mAh

Fast charge 40W

4,000 mAh

Fast charge 40W

4,000 mAh

Fast charge 40W

27W wireless charging

Reverse charge

OS

Android 10

Magic UI 3.1.1

Android 10

Magic UI 3.1.1

Android 10

Magic UI 3.1.1

Connectivity

5G SA / NSA

Wi-Fi 6+

Bluetooth 5.1

NFC



USB-C

5G SA / NSA

Wi-Fi 6+

Bluetooth 5.1

NFC



USB-C

5G SA / NSA

Wi-Fi 6+

Bluetooth 5.1

NFC



USB-C

Others

Fingerprint reader on the screen

Fingerprint reader on the screen

Stereo speakers

Fingerprint reader on the screen

Stereo speakers

Price

From 388 euros to change

From 517 euros to change

From 647 euros to change

90 Hz, only for the most premium model

The three models share design lines and a good part of the characteristics, among which is the screen, unlike small nuances. In all three cases it is OLED Full HD + panels, although with a slight difference in the diagonals: 6.53 inches on the Honor 30 and 6.57 “on the Honor 30 Pro and Pro +.

However, the biggest difference is in the screen refresh, which goes up to 90 Hz only on the most premium model, the Honor 30 Pro +. The rest must conform to the usual 60 Hz, yes, in all cases the fingerprint reader is integrated under the screen.

Zoom for everyone

In the photographic field, the three terminals share a similar configuration, although with small nuances that, predictably, mean that the Honor 30 Pro + has the most premium combination. In this case it is a 50 MP f / 1.9 main sensor, a 16 MP wide angle that doubles functions such as 2.5 cm macro and an 8 MP telephoto capable of achieving 5x optical zoom.

You will find that same 5X zoom on the Honor 30 Pro “just plain”, although here the main sensor is 40 MP and the wide-angle is also 16 megapixels but without macro functions. Where there is a 2 MP macro lens, it is in the Honor 30. Here we have a combination of 40 MP + 8 MP wide angle + 8 MP telephoto + 2 MP macro, also with 5x zoom.

For selfies, we have a different configuration for the Honor 30 and another for the Pro versions. The Honor 30 includes a single 32-megapixel selfie lens, while the Honor 30 Pro and Pro + mount one double lens perforated on the screen, 32 + 8 megapixels.

5G for everyone and wireless charging for one

Taking into account that the Honor 30s already had 5G connectivity, the logical thing is that this was also the case in the rest of the series. All Honor 30 are 5G, although they do it with two different processors. Honor 30 Pro and Pro + mount Kirin 990, while the Honor 30 debuts the new Kirin 985, also 5G.

In memory, we have the expected cast. The Honor 30 starts from 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, while the Honor 30 Pro does not drop below 8 GB of RAM. The Honor 30 Pro +, meanwhile, has versions with 8 and 12 GB of RAM, in both cases with 256 GB of storage.

Where everyone agrees is on the battery, with a capacity of 4,000 mAh and fast charging of 40W in all cases. However, wireless charging is exclusive to the Honor 30 Pro +, which includes 27W wireless charging and reverse charging to charge other devices. Another aspect to highlight in connectivity is that the Pro models have Wi-Fi 6+.

Versions and prices of the Honor 30 and Honor 30 Pro

The Honor 30, Honor 30 Pro and Honor 30 Pro + have been officially unveiled in China, where they can be pre-ordered today. They will be available in a good variety of colors: silver, purple, black, green and blue. These are the prices, in China, of all available versions:

Honor 30 6 + 128 GB: 2,999 yuan, about 388 euros to change

Honor 30 8 + 128 GB: 3,199 yuan, about 414 euros to change

Honor 30 8 + 256 GB: 3,499 yuan, about 453 euros to change

Honor 30 Pro 8 + 128 GB: 3,999 yuan, about 517 euros to change

Honor 30 Pro 8 + 256 GB: 4,399 yuan, about 569 euros to change

Honor 30 Pro + 8 + 256GB: 4,999 yuan, about 647 euros to change

Honor 30 Pro + 12 + 256 GB: 5,499 yuan, about 712 euros to change

Share



Honor 30, Honor 30 Pro and Honor 30 Pro +: 5x and 5G optical zoom for all, 90 Hz and wireless charging for the most premium model