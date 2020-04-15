Following the presentation of the three great high-end proposals under its main brand, Huawei now renews its reference line under the Honor catalog. As they already did with their P40 and Samsung with their Galaxy S20, 2020 is a year of triple offer in the most advanced and premium range.

So the new ones arrive Honor 30, Honor 30 Pro and Honor 30 Pro +, in a recycling of the nomenclature that lands with the Huawei P40. Lower prices but characteristics close to the benchmarks, which again affect the latest trends: power, 5G, better displays and, of course, more cameras.

Honor 30, Honor 30 Pro and Honor 30 Pro +, their characteristics and differences

We can see the main differences globally, taking into account the characteristics of the models presented:

Honor 30

Honor 30 pro

Honor 30 Pro +

screen

6.5 “OLED, FullHD + (1080p)

6.6 “OLED, FullHD + (1080p)

6.6 “OLED, FullHD + (1200p), 90Hz

Size

81 x 160 mm

74 x 160 mm

74 x 160 mm

Thickness

8.1 mm

8.4 mm

8.4 mm

Weight

185 grams

186 grams

190 grams

SoC

Kirin 985 5G, 7nm

Kirin 990 5G, 7nm +

Kirin 990 5G, 7nm +

RAM

6, 8 GB

8 GB

8 GB

Memory

128, 256 GB

128, 256 GB and NMCard

256GB and NMCard

Main camera

40 MP RYYB f / 1.8, Wide 8 MP f / 2.2, Zoom 8 MP f / 3.4 and Macro 2 MP

40 MP RYYB f / 1.8, wide 16 MP f / 2.2 and 5x 8 MP f / 3.4 zoom

50 MP RYYB f / 1.9, Wide 16 MP f / 2.2, 5x 8 MP f / 3.4 Zoom and Focus Sensor

Frontal camera

32 MP f / 2.0

32 MP f / 2.2 and 8 MP

32 MP f / 2.2 and 8 MP

Drums

4,000 mAh, fast charge 40W

4,000 mAh, fast charge 40W

4,000 mAh, fast charge 40W, wireless charge 27W

Resist.

–

IP54

IP54

Biomet.

Fingerprint sensor under display, optical

Fingerprint sensor under display, optical

Fingerprint sensor under display, optical

Connect

5G (NSA and SA, Sub-6), Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, USB C, without jack, GPS, Galileo, Glonass, Beidou

5G (NSA and SA, Sub-6), Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, USB C, without jack, GPS, Galileo, Glonass, Beidou

5G (NSA and SA, Sub-6), Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, USB C, without jack, GPS, Galileo, Glonass, Beidou

System

Android 10 without Google

Android 10 without Google

Android 10 without Google

Launch.

To be confirmed

To be confirmed

To be confirmed

Official price

From 390 euros

From 515 euros

From 645 euros

From economical 5G to ambitious zoom

Honor

The new Honor 30 arrive with the contained prices characteristic of the second brand of Huawei, keeping some of the characteristics that the P40 line has already received. Among them is, of course, support for 5G NSA and SA networks, on Sub-6 frequencies, on all three devices.

For this they have a Kirin 990 5G processor, the most powerful of the Chinese technology giant. Self-made, it seems that this time they release a Kirin 985 5G for the Honor 30, which maintains the 5G but reduces some of the frequencies and operating capacities, since it is manufactured in a lower process that yields somewhat less efficiency.

For the rest, we are in front of OLED screens in FullHD + resolution, unlike the Huawei P40 that does increase slightly to a midpoint between 1080p and 1440p. But only on the Honor 30 Pro + will they reach the refresh rate of 90 Hz.

But it is a novelty in Honor that they incorporate some type of protection against water in their devices. Both Honor 30 Pro and Honor 30 Pro + now have a basic IP54 certification, far from being submersible but at least more sealed against accidents such as momentary liquid spills.

Refering to wireless chargingThis will be reserved only for the most ambitious model of all, the Honor 30 Pro +. Of course, this will be one of the fastest on the market, with a maximum power of 27 watts.

Honor

In its camera section we will see collect the multiple sensors that we saw in 2019, with some novelty from 2020. For the most basic Honor 30 we see a 40 MP main sensor with RYYB matrix Relatively large (1 / 1.7 “), along with an 8 MP wide angle, a 5x 8 MP telephoto that is apparently that of the Huawei P30 Pro and a last 2 MP macro sensor.

As for the Pro models, we see again increasing features. The Honor 30 Pro repeats with the 40 MP RYYB sensor and 5x zoom in periscope format, although it increases the resolution of the wide angle to 16 MP and cancels the macro sensor. For its part, the version Pro + reaches 50 MP of the recent Huawei P40 Pro for the main sensor, in a larger format, with its 1 / 1.37 “diagonal, keeping the rest of the sensors.

This includes the dual front sensor, at 32 MP for the main sensor –which is shared with the most basic model–, together with a secondary sensor at 8 MP in ultra wide angle for more spacious or group shots.

Honor 30 series: availability, launch and price

The new generation has been presented so far in China, where they already have official price. With the uncertainty surrounding Huawei products, we do not know if and when they will be presented in Spain or Europe.

Honor

However, direct exchange prices will give us an indication of where we can expect them:

Honor 30:

With 6 and 128 GB, 2,999 yuan or a few 390 euros, $ 425 or 10,000 Mexican pesos.

With 8 and 128 GB, 3,199 yuan or a few 415 euros, $ 455 or 10,700 Mexican pesos.

With 8 and 256 GB, 3,499 yuan or a few 450 euros, $ 495 or 11,700 Mexican pesos.

Honor 30 pro:

With 8 and 128 GB, 3,999 yuan or a few 515 euros, 565 dollars or 13,400 Mexican pesos.

With 8 and 256 GB, 4,399 yuan or a few 570 euros, $ 625 or 14,700 Mexican pesos.

Honor 30 pro:

With 8 and 256 GB, 4,999 yuan or a few 645 euros, 710 dollars or 16,700 Mexican pesos.

In any case, it should be borne in mind that in the event that these devices leave their homeland, it is usual for them to arrive with two major points to consider. The first, that their prices are modified significantly upward. The second, that they do not carry Google services and applications and, therefore, some of the primarily directly extended applications are not supported.

