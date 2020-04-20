This sedan exceeds five meters in length

Sold with two engines, both gasoline

The Hongqi H9 2020 is a luxury saloon of Chinese origin that is now on sale and that offers two engines, both gasoline, with 252 and 272 horses respectively.

The new Hongqi H9 2020 It is a saloon made in China and destined to be sold in that country. Its creator is the oldest Chinese manufacturer dedicated to luxury cars, FAW, Hongqi, and with the new model it will try to fight against known rivals in Europe such as the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, the BMW 7 Series or the Audi A8.

HONGQI H9 2020: OUTDOOR

As with other Chinese models, the Hongqi H9 2020 presents an aesthetic reminiscent of other vehicles. In this case, the similarity with Rolls-Royce it’s undeniable. The length of the car is 5.2 meters, while the wheelbase exceeds 3.

Its large front grille is one of the most recognizable hallmarks of the Hongqi H9 2020. On its sides there are some daytime running led headlights, while the main ones have Matrix led technology.

The body has a two-tone finish that provides solemnity to the whole. On the other hand, in the rear, striking rectangular optics linked together by a led strip. At the bottom there are two trapezoidal exhaust outlets, one on each side.

The wheels offered by the Hongqi H9 2020 as standard are 20 inches.

HONGQI H9 2020: INTERIOR

Luxury is the common denominator of the interior of the Hongqi H9 2020, which can be configured with four or five seats. It contains high-flying materials such as leather or wood, as well as a series of chrome details.

The Hongqi H9 2020 it offers ambient lighting that changes depending on the moment.

The technological point is made by the two multimedia screens present, one that acts as a control panel and the other on which the multimedia system is arranged. The latter is perfectly integrated in the central part of the dashboard. In the center console, in addition to typical elements, there is a touch panel from which to control the multimedia system.

HONGQI H9 2020: MECHANICAL

The mechanical range of Hongqi H9 2020 It includes two options, both gasoline and supercharged. The first of these is a 2.0 four-cylinder, 252 horsepower. The second, a 3.0-liter V6 with 272 horsepower.

In both cases the associated gearbox is automatic, and sends all the force from the engines to the rear axle.

As an option, the Hongqi H9 2020 offers an air suspension that raises the comfort level.

The brand announces that this sedan has a Level 2.5 of autonomous driving.

HONGQI H9 2020: PRICE

The Hongqi H9 2020 has begun to be sold this April in China, where it has a starting price that, in exchange, is about 35,000 euros.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 04/20/2020 The Hongqi H9 goes on sale.

.