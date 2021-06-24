Hong Kong’s largest pro-democracy newspaper ‘Apple Daily’ closes under pressure from Beijing

Activists and defenders of the newspaper, with the last copy in their hands. (Photo: SOPA Images via .)

Hundreds of Hong Kongers queued early Wednesday to Thursday at Apple Daily headquarters to purchase the latest edition of the Beijing-critical headline, which is published today after authorities freeze their assets under security law. that China imposed on Hong Kong.

The publishing company of the newspaper, Next Digital, announced yesterday the cessation of its operations due to the “current situation in Hong Kong”, where several of its executives have also been arrested in recent days accused of “conspiring with foreign forces”, one of the crimes typified in the aforementioned security law.

After midnight, many people gathered at the headquarters of Apple Daily to purchase the latest issue of the newspaper, which today releases a special publication with one million copies after 26 years of existence.

“I feel like I am attending the death of a family member tonight. I’m very sad, something is going forever, ”a man, Sung, who went to the newspaper’s headquarters to show his support for the newspaper, explained to . by phone.

“The Apple Daily is a symbol of Hong Kong freedom, conscience and courage for Hong Kong people. It is the only newspaper that has tried to protect our freedoms to the end. It was the only light in the dark, and now it goes off abruptly, ”he added.

Last Thursday, more than 500 policemen entered the Apple Daily premises, seized computers and documents, and arrested the editor and director of the Hong Kong newspaper, accused of “conspiracy to conspire with foreign forces”, which could lead to up to life imprisonment under the aforementioned law.

The law has been heavily criticized by the pro-democracy movement …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.