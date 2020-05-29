Hong Kong advised the United States to abstain from the debate over national security legislation being imposed by China, and warned that revoking the financial pole’s special status in respect of a US law would turn against the US economy.

Skyscrapers in Hong Kong 05/28/2020 REUTERS / Tyrone Siu

Photo: .

President Donald Trump is expected to announce his response to the Chinese Parliament’s approval of security legislation for Hong Kong this Friday that many lawyers, diplomats and investors fear will erode the freedoms of the city.

The former British colony has been plagued by civil unrest due to fears that Beijing is limiting the high degree of autonomy it enjoys thanks to the formula “one country, two systems” adopted when it returned to Chinese control in 1997.

“Any sanctions are a double-edged sword that will hurt not only Hong Kong’s interests, but also those of the United States significantly,” the Hong Kong pro-China government said on Thursday night.

Between 2009 and 2018, the US $ 297 billion trade surplus with Hong Kong was the largest of all Washington’s trading partners, and 1,300 U.S. companies are headquartered in the city, the Hong Kong government said.

Beijing said the new legislation, which is likely to take effect before September, will combat secession, subversion, terrorism and foreign interference in the city, and could also prompt Chinese intelligence agencies to set up bases in Hong Kong.

China’s Ministry of Public Security (MPS) said it would “direct and support Hong Kong police to stop the violence and restore order”. Hong Kong police are independent of China, and the MPS has no power to enforce the law in the city.

This week, a riot battalion fired pepper spray to disperse thousands of protesters during the city’s first major uproar since anti-government demonstrations paralyzed it last year. There was a pause in unrest, partly because of the coronavirus outbreak this year.

Chinese officials and the Hong Kong government say the legislation does not threaten the city’s autonomy and that the interests of foreign investors will be preserved.

Trump’s top economic advisor, Larry Kudlow, warned that Hong Kong may now have to be treated like China with regard to trade and other financial issues, and the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights has asked authorities to allow protesters peacekeepers to exercise freedom of expression and assembly freely.

See too:

Coronavirus prevents parents from seeking surrogate babies in Ukraine



. – This publication including information and data is the intellectual property of .. Its use or your name is expressly prohibited without the prior authorization of .. All rights reserved.