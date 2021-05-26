Hong Kong to Throw Out Thousands of Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccines Because People Don’t Want Them



Hong Kong has enough vaccines to immunize itself, but its population has lost interest in doing so.

Photo: Jimmy Chan / Pexels

For causes attributable to mistrust in the authorities, misinformation in social networks and few cases of contagion, In Hong Kong, doses of Covid-19 vaccines could be thrown away because their expiration date is approaching and very few people have registered to receive them.

Something strange is happening, because while some nations ask for doses to protect their respective populations, countries where they have enough vaccines are disdaining them.

Hong Kong is one of the few places in the world that was able to secure more than enough doses to protect its population of 7.5 million, but its health authorities are registering a low level of vaccination.

On Tuesday, Thomas Tsang, former comptroller of the Center for Health Protection and a member of the government commission for vaccines, warned that Hong Kongers “They only have a three-month window” before the first batch of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines expires.

The official pointed out that the vaccines “cannot be used after the expiration date and the BioNTech community vaccination centers will stop operating in September, as planned,” so the vaccines will have to be discarded.

The AFP agency points out that even among health sector workers there are doubts about receiving vaccines, since the city’s Hospital Authority revealed that only a third of its staff has been vaccinated.

Until now only 19% of the population has received one dose of any vaccine, while 14% have been completely inoculated with both doses.

The former British colony received 3.26 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines, but only 1.23 million have been injected. They also received about two million doses of Sinovac, but this can be kept for a little over a year, before it expires.

While in the United States and Hong Kong the demand for inoculation is at very low levels, in Latin America and the Caribbean its leaders are asking the international community for equitable access to vaccines and that rich countries share their surpluses.

Argentina, Costa Rica, Mexico, Jamaica, Bolivia, Ecuador and Uruguay made the request, while other nations are requesting the release of patents on the anticovid vaccine, to make them reach the whole world and to be able to put an end to the pandemic that has claimed more than 3.4 million inhabitants, although the World Health Organization considers that up to 8 million could have lost their lives in this pandemic.

With information from AFP

